Clariant Creative Agency Now a Gold-Tier HubSpot Agency Partner

Today Clariant Creative Agency announced that it has become a Gold-tiered Certified Agency Partner with HubSpot, the world’s leading inbound marketing and sales technology platform. HubSpot developed the tier program to acknowledge top agency partners that have executed inbound marketing services to the highest standards. What’s remarkable about Clariant Creative’s accomplishment is that the agency has achieved gold-tier status within just one year’s time.

“We first became a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner in June 2016,” stated Beth Carter, founder of Clariant Creative. “To have gone from zero to gold in just twelve months is incredibly validating and speaks to the hard work my team puts it on behalf of our clients every day. But even more than that, we’re most proud that on average we’ve helped our clients nearly double their lead generation rates – all thanks to the power of inbound marketing.”

Inbound marketing is a unique approach to building a digital presence that generates leads and converts customers. Through this method, companies create relevant, helpful content that attracts qualified prospects to their websites and strategically guides these prospects through the buying process to become customers.

HubSpot’s marketing automation software is custom designed for inbound marketers, with integrated tools for blogging, search engine optimization, lead generation, marketing analytics, customer relationship management and more. A 2017 MIT study found that 83% of HubSpot users convert more leads into customers, and 91% state that HubSpot has helped them meet their growth goals.

HubSpot Channel Consultant Mike Griffin has worked closely with Clariant Creative and is thrilled with their results. “Beth and the entire Clariant Creative team are amazing partners,” he stated. “I love working with their agency because they’re always looking for ways to build on the successes they deliver for their clients. They keep a tight focus on continually optimizing everything they do, so they can do more.”

To learn more about Clariant Creative, visit https://www.clariantcreative.com. To learn more about HubSpot, visit http://www.hubspot.com.

About Clariant Creative Agency:

Clariant Creative is an inbound marketing agency that builds sales for clients by creating and leveraging powerful, customer-focused content. With an experienced team of marketing experts, Clariant Creative focuses on using research and data to drive their content and inbound marketing approach. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois and serves clients across the country, particularly businesses in healthcare, technology and financial services. Learn more at https://www.clariantcreative.com.

About HubSpot:

HubSpot ($HUBS) is the world’s leading inbound marketing and sales platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 15,000 customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot’s software, services and support to transform the way they attract, engage and delight customers. HubSpot’s inbound marketing software, ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by VentureBeat and G2Crowd, includes social media publishing and monitoring, blogging, SEO, website content management, email marketing, marketing automation, and reporting and analytics, all in one integrated platform. HubSpot is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Sydney, Australia, and Portsmouth, NH. Learn more at http://www.hubspot.com.