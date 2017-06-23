September Race Now ISM Connect 300

ISM Connect 300 Enriching the fan experience is the engine behind everything we do here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, so we are incredibly excited to have an innovator like ISM Connect on board for our September Cup race,

With an emphasis on enhancing the fan experience, ISM Connect is a picture-perfect partner for New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The innovator in sports venue digital activation will headline the Sunday, Sept. 24 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, which speedway officials announced on Thursday will now be entitled the ISM Connect 300.

The sponsorship of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s September race is the latest ISM activation in a company-wide relationship with Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI), the speedway’s parent company. NHMS is one of eight SMI-owned tracks across the country.

“Enriching the fan experience is the engine behind everything we do here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, so we are incredibly excited to have an innovator like ISM Connect on board for our September Cup race,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of the speedway. “SMI has always had a fans first philosophy. This partnership with ISM Connect – not only here at NHMS, but across our corporation – is only going to enhance that philosophy.”

ISM Connect is a network of intelligent screens that provide an end-to-end digital advertising solution for venue owners that drives their visitors to points of conversion through interactive display content paired with an engaging mobile app that provide robust demographic and location analytics to sponsors and brands.

ISM Connect’s proprietary mobile technologies offer a stand-alone fan companion app, as well as integrations with New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s existing app, providing fans with easy access to live event schedules, venue wayfinding, and real-time traffic, weather, and race updates. By providing fans with a unique combination of informational content, value-added promotions, and exciting contests and competitions, the ISM Connect 360° digital platform allows for a more integrated marketing experience and rich on-site activation opportunities that extend beyond property after the race weekend concludes.

Said ISM CEO Kent Heyman: "Working alongside great venues like New Hampshire Speedway, ISM Connect aims to enhance the experience for event attendees by giving them a new way to engage with relevant content that provides value to the fan as well as to sponsors."

Kevin Harvick is the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series September race winner at NHMS, while Matt Kenseth has won two of the last four September races. The ISM Connect 300 will be the second race in Stage 1 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, will drop the green flag at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

For more details and ticket information on the ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway visit Fan Relations, the speedway website at http://www.nhms.com, or call us at (603) 783-4931.

About New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Celebrating more than a quarter century of NASCAR racing in the Granite State, New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the largest sports and entertainment facility in New England and hosts the two biggest sporting events in the six-state region.

Located approximately one hour north of Boston, in Loudon, N.H., the speedway hosts more than 90,000 spectators at each of its two prestigious Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends. The facility is active every day from April through October and attracts more than 500,000 guests during the season. For more information on NHMS, please visit us at http://www.nhms.com/.

About ISM Connect

ISM Connect offers the world’s first truly integrated 360° engagement platform. A seamless integration between digital displays and mobile devices dramatically enhances consumer engagement at the venue and beyond. ISM Connect’s unique operating model generates incremental revenue for venues, provides consumers with valuable information and deals, and gives brands the leverage of a fully-integrated activation network that allows them to build meaningful relationships with fans.