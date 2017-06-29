We are very excited to be working directly with the Longley Systems customers and to have their very experienced employees join the NOVAtime family, and will continue to offer the same high-quality services Longley Systems’ customers have come to expect

NOVAtime Technology, Inc. (http://www.novatime.com), a leading provider of Workforce Management / Time & Attendance solutions, has announced the acquisition of Longley Systems, a longtime reseller of the NOVAtime solution throughout the Midwest.

Longley Systems, located in Rock Island, Indiana, has been servicing the Midwest’s Workforce Management / Time & Attendance needs since 1954 and have gained a reputation in this time as a dedicated company that deeply cares about its customers and employees. This dedication to the customer’s needs and to employee’s well-being will not be lost during the transition to NOVAtime. To ensure this, NOVAtime has hired the Longley team to continue their fine work and to ensure a smooth transition of services.

Brian Meharry, VP of Business Operations at NOVAtime stated that, “We are very excited to be working directly with the Longley Systems customers and to have their very experienced employees join the NOVAtime family, and will continue to offer the same high-quality services Longley Systems’ customers have come to expect.” Brian Harris, VP of Client Services at NOVAtime, further noted that “Because NOVAtime’s solution has been the exclusive product offered by Longley Systems, the support capability will be maintained from day one of the transition.”

As part of the NOVAtime customer family, customers will be able to sign up for complimentary ongoing education webinars on NOVAtime products as well as HRCI/SHRM recertification credit eligible webinars on various business/HR topics.

About NOVAtime

With over 18,000 customers, NOVAtime is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California, and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solution with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Workforce Management / Time and Attendance solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.