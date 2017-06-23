Crimson Cup to Hold Military Coffee Drive June 26 to July 3

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is holding its annual Military Coffee Drive June 26 through July 3. For every 12-ounce bag of coffee purchased at Crimson Cup Coffee Houses in Clintonville and Upper Arlington, the company will send a bag of fresh-roasted beans to active-duty U.S. Military personnel serving overseas.

“We are honored to give back to the troops who sacrifice so much for our country,” said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. “Starting the day with a great cup of Joe can make all the difference when facing a demanding day.”

He said the annual drive has resonated with coffee house customers, who enjoy a chance to support the troops when purchasing their favorite coffee. “Together, we’ve donated over a hundred pounds of coffee to the troops, even some in very remote locations.” he said.

“We make it as simple as possible for our customers to join us in giving back,” he added. “All you need to do is buy a bag of coffee at either of our Crimson Cup Coffee Houses – at 4541 North High St. in Clintonville or at 2468 Northwest Blvd. in Upper Arlington. We’ll send a matching bag to the troops.”

In addition to the drive, Crimson Cup sends coffee and tea to service personnel throughout the year to offer a little piece of their hometown community while they are away.

“Anyone who wants us to send coffee to a friend or loved one in the Armed Forces can send the soldier, sailor or airman’s name and mailing address to marketing(at)crimsoncup.com and we’ll get a bag of coffee to them,” said Marketing Director Melissa Rogner.

