SOXHUB and Hancock Askew Team Up to Modernize Compliance

SOXHUB, the leading provider of enterprise audit management solutions, and Hancock Askew, a leading accounting firm with a national focus on providing risk advisory services, today announced a strategic partnership to help companies modernize their risk and compliance processes.

In a continued commitment to deliver best-in-class services, Hancock Askew will now offer SOXHUB to its clients as a part of the firm’s risk advisory solutions. Clients, through contracting with SOXHUB, will have full access to SOXHUB’s holistic suite of SOX, Operational Audit, and ERM solutions to streamline and automate their entire internal audit program.

“SOXHUB is proud to partner with Hancock Askew’s trusted advisory services,” said Jay Lee, VP of Business Development at SOXHUB. “Our companies are committed to transforming the way internal audit teams work. With Hancock Askew’s forward-thinking approach, and SOXHUB’s innovative audit solutions, internal audit teams will have the tools, technology and expertise they need to build best-in-class compliance programs.”

“Hancock Askew is excited that our clients will have the opportunity to implement SOXHUB’s solutions. As a leading SOX and internal audit provider for many public and large private companies, we are excited that there is an easy-to-use SaaS solution that our clients can easily implement to facilitate the project management process, increase visibility as it relates to the results of internal audits and eliminate the manual tracking of spreadsheets and other documents,” said Chad Miller, Risk Assurance & Advisory Partner at Hancock Askew.

About SOXHUB

SOXHUB is a SaaS technology company revolutionizing enterprise SOX, operational audits, and audit management software. In March, SOXHUB received a strategic investment from Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN), a leading provider of financial reporting software. This investment brings SOXHUB together with ActiveDisclosure℠, from Donnelley Financial Solutions, to offer the most comprehensive compliance solution available today. With SOXHUB, enterprises can collaborate, manage, analyze and report on critical internal controls data in real time. We offer a full suite of audit management solutions for SOX management, ERM, operational audits, and workflow management. SOXHUB’s clients include industry-leading pre-IPO to Fortune 50 companies looking to streamline their accounting and audit functions. Learn more about SOXHUB at http://www.soxhub.com.

About Hancock Askew

Hancock Askew is a professional services firm tracing its origins back to 1910. Hancock Askew assists companies in identifying and capitalizing on business opportunities and is committed to helping clients succeed. The firm provides services that include audit, tax, accounting, internal controls and risk management, transactions, business valuations, cost segregation and other critical business consulting services. With offices in Savannah and Atlanta, Georgia and Miami, Florida, and with risk assurance clients across the U.S., our staff of 100 professionals provides support to an array of clients ranging from emerging businesses, large corporations, nonprofit organizations and publicly traded companies. For more information about Hancock Askew, visit http://www.hancockaskew.com.