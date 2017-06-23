Index Promotions Named Bronze Winner for Chief Marketer’s PRO Awards

Index Promotions and their client, Aflac, were awarded Chief Marketer’s 2017 PRO Award Bronze Metal for the “Best Holiday or Seasonal-Themed Campaign.” The annual holiday campaign aims to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research through the sale of a unique holiday duck plush toy, which is designed and manufactured by Index Promotions and sold exclusively at Macy’s department stores, http://www.macys.com and http://www.aflacduckprints.com. This year’s campaign also incorporated a holiday-themed app, also designed and created by Index Promotions, accessible with each plush duck purchase, featuring a custom keyboard with Aflac duck emojis and GIFs for consumers to use while texting and emailing.

“Our Index Promotions team has partnered with Aflac on their holiday campaign for the past seven years,” said Charlie Gaffney, CEO and President of Index Promotions. “Creating and designing premium promotional products is our bread and butter; but when we can play an integral role in benefiting a greater cause – such as we are with Aflac each year for pediatric research – we are especially proud. We love this campaign and the Aflac team, and we hope our work together continues to yield awareness and donations towards its worthy cause.”

Each year, Aflac’s unique plush ducks sport a new holiday-themed outfit and design. They have since become collector’s items for many avid Aflac fans and for customers who are personally dedicated to supporting the advancement of pediatric cancer research. Since 2001, the sales of the plush ducks have raised over $3.2 million in net proceeds that has gone directly to children’s cancer centers across the country. This year’s accompanying “Duckchat” app was downloaded over 3,000 times on iOS and Android phones, the GIFs were shared more than 2,000 times and nearly 1,000 people clicked on the “Get Involved” button, which allowed for additional monetary donations.

For 22 years, childhood cancer has been Aflac’s primary philanthropic cause, and the company has raised more than $110 million, including monthly donations of more than $500,000 from the company's independent sales agents. Aflac’s holiday fundraising campaign was started in 2001, and is part of the company’s comprehensive Duckprints campaign, in which the company will donate $2 – up to $1.5 million – to childhood cancer research and treatment for any social activity on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #Duckprints and for every viewing of a Duckprints-related video on YouTube.

Their partner, Index Promotions, is a global, full-service product promotions and marketing agency that specializes in the design and manufacturing of high quality premiums, promotional merchandise and toys for many of the world’s largest brands. Index Promotions was recently ranked among Inc. Magazine’s 35th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Index Promotions offers a suite of digital activations and marketing services as well. Last year the agency expanded its services to include the sports and theme park industries, working with brands such as the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Universal Studios and Disney, among others.

About Index Promotions

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Index Promotions is a promotional product and marketing agency that is dedicated to bringing the world’s largest brands into homes, sports arenas, theme parks, financial services, quick-serve restaurants and other centers of commerce. A full-service product development company, Index Promotions specializes in the design and manufacturing of high quality premiums, promotional merchandise. Their service offerings include promotional products, digital promotions, entertainment consulting, supply-chain management and other creative services. Its client roster includes brands such as Burger King, Macy’s, San Francisco Giants, MetLife, Aflac, among others.

About Aflac

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, Aflac U.S. can receive, process, approve and disburse payment for eligible claims in one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 11 consecutive years, Aflac has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2017, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for the 19th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of Most Admired Companies for the 16th time. In 2015, Aflac’s contact centers were recognized by J.D. Power by providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for the Live Phone Channel. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or espanol.aflac.com.