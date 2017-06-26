Tey Por Yee & Gomif Partners Support 50 Muslim Girls to Become Nurses

Female Muslim nurses are also symbols of the youth and examples to Muslim background girls in the country.

Muslim females of all ages around the world are being denied the opportunity to receive a quality education and to develop professional skills. At Sulu State College in the predominantly Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao in the Philippines, the School of Nursing has provided such opportunity. However, the school is surrounded by high poverty and communal violence. Students struggle to complete their studies.

Socialpreneur can help, for example, supporting 50 additional female nursing students with their basic educational needs, classroom materials, education fees and the cost of licensing exams. These young women demonstrate the potential success for Muslim women around the world. In addition, as health care providers, the nurses are providing vital services to all community members and expanding the employment base in one of the most economically deprived areas of the world. They are also symbols of the youth and examples to Muslim background girls in the country.

Angel investor & socialpreneurship activist Tey Por Yee, together with Gomif Partners, is launching the Accelerator17 2.0, a seed capital investment program through socialpreneurship crowdfunding. The first part of the program shall start with road show from New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and ends in Singapore.

Tey Por Yee (Larry) is a venture capitalist investing in businesses with socially responsible business initiatives. Gomif Partners, co-lead by Larry, shows the tech-savvy startups on New York Cyber Workshop, how easy to contribute to society by using the Internet, besides making a profit from the business.

Gomif will pick up an equity stake in qualified startups as part of the program. Interested candidates can visit http://www.gomif.com and submit business plans online. The program is preparing for the launch of Accelerator17 2.0 some time in July.

