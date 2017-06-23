One, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and digital engagement solutions for the insurance industry, today announced it has been chosen as a winner of Red Herring’s Top 100 North America award; one of the technology industry’s most prestigious recognitions.

The winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel, have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds making the trip to California. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from fintech and marketing to security, IoT and many more.

"One, Inc. epitomizes the disruptions created by Red Herring North America Top 100 winners said Alex Vieux, Red Herring Chairman. “Its products revolutionize business practices and bring SaaS to another level. And its management has successfully accelerated the company's momentum. The company is poised to become a household name."

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“This is a great honor to be recognized as a Red Herring Top 100 Company Winner,” said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One, Inc. “The insurance industry is going through a digital transformation and we intend to be a leader in this space from our DigitalCore ™ to digital engagement solutions. This recognition indicates we are on our way.”

ABOUT ONE, INC.

One, Inc. provides an integrated cloud-based digital platform designed to transform the way insurance companies interact with their customers. One, Inc.’s technology platform combines core insurance software functions including policy administration, rating and billing with data analytics, CRM, payment processing and agency management—all in one solution—to enable insurance companies to modernize their operations and offer superior solutions and service to their customers. For more information, please visit http://www.oneincsystems.com