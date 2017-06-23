Explosion Proof 365NM UV Handlamps This series of explosion proof UV-A handlamps offer users portability and convenience in hazardous locations when conducting meticulous tasks, such as inspections.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new series of explosion proof UV handlamps to be added to its catalog of products this week. These explosion proof lights emit UV-A light with a wavelength of 365nm, making them suitable for detailed tasks, such as conducting inspections, in hazardous locations.

Each one of these explosion proof UV-A handlamps feature an A19 incandescent black light bulb that emits UV-A bands measuring 365nm. These powerful luminaries operate on 120V AC and produce an omni-directional beam. Operators may mount these UV inspection lights on poles, scaffoldings, indentions or holes using an attached hook for hands-free use. A handle below the lamp head is also available for holding the light close to objects and spaces. The durable housings on these lamps are constructed of non-sparking aluminum, resulting in a compact and lightweight build. Applications include, but are not limited to: applicable hazardous locations, oil and gas facilities, mining, construction sites, chemical processing, grain storage, confined spaces, inspections and other detailed tasks. All of the 75 watt drop lights in this series are equipped with 25, 50, 75 or 100 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord fitted with an explosion proof cord cap for easy connection to explosion proof outlets. Plug options include standard 5-15 amp straight blade plug for 110V wall outlets with ground, 5-15 amp straight blade plug for use with 120V explosion proof outlets, 5-20 20 amp straight blade plug for use with 120V explosion proof outlets, or a NEMA L5-15 15 amp twist lock plug for 125V twist lock outlets. Alternatively, flying leads with no plug for hard wire applications or for operators who prefer to wire in user provided cord caps can also be provided.

"When working on in hazardous locations, you are going to need a light that can illuminate each and every small detail," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."This series of explosion proof UV-A handlamps offer users portability and convenience in hazardous locations when conducting meticulous tasks, such as inspections."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

