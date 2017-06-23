Construct-A-Lead is an online construction lead service that helps contractors, service providers, manufacturers and suppliers gain information on all large scale construction projects. The service features apartment construction, hotel construction, retail construction, medical construction, school renovations & more, including those hard-to-find private project leads, to help bid on construction, from planning stage- completion.

Construct-A-Lead, the industry’s most comprehensive construction lead service, announces the following Georgia projects will go forward. Construct-A-Lead’s newly implemented advanced search feature allows the user to find their leads or key contacts by project type, location, bid stage, dollar value, company, or keyword.

Users are able to track projects status, save searches, put personalized notes on projects, email a project to a colleague or customer, reach out directly to the decision maker and download construction leads with a one-touch feature.

Interested parties are invited to visit Construct-A-Lead.com

An example of the Georgia projects available within the database is listed below. Reference the Project ID to utilize the new site features and to obtain direct contact information for each construction lead:

Atlanta, GA – Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center East - Plans call for the new construction of a 10-story, 200-room hotel and two multi-story retail buildings, one at 8,550 SF and one building at 22,335 SF. Construction start: Q1, Q2, 2018, $35,000,000. Project ID: 1393898

Dalton, GA – Hamilton Cancer Institute – Plans call for building a new three-story cancer center totaling 40,000 square feet. Construction start: Fall, 2017, $46,000,000 Project ID: 1392664

Fairburn, GA – Palmetto Logistics Park – Plans call for a new 3.5-million-square-foot industrial park. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $200,000,000 Project ID: 1392665

Stockbridge, GA – WoodSpring Suites - Plans call for building a new four-story, 36,198-square-foot, 123-Room, extended-stay hotel. Construction start: Q3, 2017. $12,000,000 Project ID: 1392934

Kingsland, GA – The Preserve at Newport – Plans call for building a new 72-unit, 85,896-square-foot apartment complex. Construction start: Q3, 2017, $15,000,000. Project ID: 1393353

Atlanta, GA – Atlantic Yards – Plans call for building a new major development consisting 500,000 square feet of progressive office space in two buildings. Construction start: Q4, 2017, Q1, 2018. $100,000,000. Project ID: 1392828

