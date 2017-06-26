Intellipaat Data Scientist Training Targets Corporate Clients

Intellipaat Intellipaat turns up the heat on competition by opening the floodgates to enterprise training!

Indian Edtech firm Intellipaat is going from strength to strength. It launched its hugely successful Data Science Course program to specifically target the B2B segment in order to help the next generation of corporate organizations benefit from the power of Data Science.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Diwakar Chittora, CEO of Intellipaat said, “We have been closely watching the corporate landscape for quite some time now. We are currently focusing on providing the corporate world with the right training and skillsets required to take any enterprise to the next level. This is critically important in today’s day and age of heightened uncertainty, massive lay-offs and dwindling corporate profits.”

Intellipaat co-founder Mrs. Shilpi Jain adds, “Today Data Science is an ever expanding domain encompassing business analytics, machine learning, statistical computing and even artificial intelligence. It is extremely exciting for enterprises that embark on this lucrative journey of leveraging Data Science capabilities into their organizations.”

Intellipaat Data Science Training Highlights:



35 hours of online classroom training

28 hours of e-learning videos

56 hours of Exercise and Project Work

24*7 dedicated support

Lifetime access to LMS

Lifetime upgrade to latest version of e-learning videos

Corporate entities interested in upskilling their workforce can enroll in the Intellipaat Data Science training batches and get their employees trained within a week’s time. The CEO, confirms, “This one week rigorous and dedicated training is equivalent to 6 months of industry experience in Data Science for the employees of the said corporate entity.”

This training can also be taken by individual professionals who want to get ahead in their careers as well. Intellipaat has rapidly grown ever since being launched in 2011 and today boasts of a learner base of over 4,00,000 professionals spread across +30 countries.

Education technology is a global phenomenon growing at an annual rate of 17% and is expected to reach $252 Billion by 2020. Intellipaat CEO Diwakar Chittora concludes, “Intellipaat surely is at the forefront of being one of the top Edtech firms by 2020 globally.”

Intellipaat has recently launched multiple new training courses including Salesforce training and has witnessed a steep rise in learners’ interest in the last 3 months.