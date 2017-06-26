Trainline.com, Heathrow Airport and App Annie talk app engagement

On July 3, 2017 at 3.30PM, leading experts from Trainline.com, Heathrow Airport and App Annie will come together to discuss the leading trends in mobile apps and how travel companies can use mobile to elevate their status to becoming the must-have travel companion.

Experts joining us on the webinar include:

  • Aurelie Genet, Head of Mobile Marketing, The Trainline.com
  • Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, ‎Heathrow Airport
  • Paul Barnes, Territory Director, Northern Europe & Middle East, App Annie

"Travel is one of the best industries where there's huge potential for engagement" says Tim Gunstone, Managing Director for EyeforTravel "But there's still a lot of room for improvement when we talk about mobile. This webinar will address in-depth the issue of mobile engagement and how market leaders are addressing it."

For more information about the webinar, and to sign-up, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2354835431491173633

The webinar will be recorded and a recording will be available for all who register.

