Trainline.com, Heathrow Airport and App Annie talk app engagement

London, United Kingdom (PRWEB UK) 26 June 2017
Experts joining us on the webinar include:
- Aurelie Genet, Head of Mobile Marketing, The Trainline.com
- Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, Heathrow Airport
- Paul Barnes, Territory Director, Northern Europe & Middle East, App Annie
"Travel is one of the best industries where there's huge potential for engagement" says Tim Gunstone, Managing Director for EyeforTravel "But there's still a lot of room for improvement when we talk about mobile. This webinar will address in-depth the issue of mobile engagement and how market leaders are addressing it."
For more information about the webinar, and to sign-up, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2354835431491173633
The webinar will be recorded and a recording will be available for all who register.