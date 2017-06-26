Trainline.com, Heathrow Airport and App Annie talk app engagement

Experts joining us on the webinar include:



Aurelie Genet, Head of Mobile Marketing, The Trainline.com

Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, ‎Heathrow Airport

Paul Barnes, Territory Director, Northern Europe & Middle East, App Annie

"Travel is one of the best industries where there's huge potential for engagement" says Tim Gunstone, Managing Director for EyeforTravel "But there's still a lot of room for improvement when we talk about mobile. This webinar will address in-depth the issue of mobile engagement and how market leaders are addressing it."

For more information about the webinar, and to sign-up, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2354835431491173633

The webinar will be recorded and a recording will be available for all who register.