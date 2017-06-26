Learnlight Wins 2017 EdTechXGlobal Growth Award

EdTechX Global Growth Learnlight’s growth over the last few years has been nothing short of impressive. This, combined with its innovative learning platform and unique range of blended and virtual services, made them a worthy winner.

The 2017 EdTechXGlobal All Stars Awards is determined by a global panel of judges, evaluating various factors including revenue growth, scale, innovation and market impact. For each category, the awards aim to showcase the top three start-ups across geography, segmentation and industry trends.

Benjamin Joseph, Co-founder and CEO of Learnlight said: “We are incredibly proud to have received this recognition from such a respected panel of industry experts. It is a testament to our incredible team of professionals, based in more than 20 different countries, who have worked so hard to make this happen. Our commitment to innovation has seen us expand our offering this year to now provide training in more than 65 different languages and over 200 soft skills areas, which we can now deliver online or face-to-face on a worldwide basis.”

Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, Co-founder of EdTechX said: “This year’s EdTechXGlobal Growth Award saw entries from more than 170 different EdTech companies. Learnlight’s growth over the last few years has been nothing short of impressive. This, combined with its innovative learning platform and unique range of blended and virtual services, made them a worthy winner.”

About Learnlight

Learnlight is an EdTech company that provides language and skills training to learners in more than 150 countries. The company has developed an award-winning learning platform to deliver blended virtual, face-to-face, and digital training programs to employees of regional and global businesses. Clients include blue-chip companies such as Deutsche Telecom, Ericsson, PWC, GlobalEnglish, Coca-Cola, Siemens, Oxford University Press, SEAT, Ricoh, Orange, and Inditex. Learnlight employs 220+ staff and 1000+ trainers worldwide.

More information can be found at learnlight.com

About EdTechX

EdTechXEurope is the leading thought leader summit bringing together executive level investors, innovators and industry influencers from European and international education companies. Now in its fifth year, EdTechXEurope 2017 hosted 850+ global attendees and invited over 150 speakers to showcase EdTech innovations and perspectives from around the world.

More information can be found at edtechxeurope.com

