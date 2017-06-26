PEAK6 Investments, L.P. Leads $2.5 Million Funding Into Trizic

Trizic Inc PEAK6 is one of those rare investors that can offer deep domain expertise with practical, hard-earned operational skills

Trizic, the leader in enterprise class digital advice and workflow technology, today announced a $2.5 million investment led by PEAK6 Investments, L.P. with participation from recent investors Freestyle Capital, Broadhaven Capital Partners, and Commerce Ventures. This new infusion of capital supplements a $3.3 million round closed by Trizic in mid-February.

The new capital provides Trizic with additional funds to continue scaling their business. Recent success with marquee clients like John Hancock, Level Four Advisors, and FIS Global continues to accelerate Trizic’s business.

“Technology is transforming the wealth management business,” commented George Ruhana, PEAK6 Managing Director. “We believe that the combination of Trizic’s positioning in the market, along with their team’s experience put them in a great place to be a leader.”

As the owner of Apex Clearing, PEAK6 has a unique view into these changes in wealth management. Apex is the leading clearing firm for many of the new generation of digital wealth firms.

“PEAK6 is one of those rare investors that can offer deep domain expertise with practical, hard-earned operational skills,” said Drew Sievers, Trizic CEO. “We’re incredibly fortunate to have them at the table.”