LaunchPoint, provider of solutions, consulting, and analytics for healthcare organizations, today announced they have for the second year been named to the Crain’s Chicago Fast 50 list of fastest growing companies in the Chicagoland area. LaunchPoint and its two divisions, Discovery Health Partners and Ajilitee, maximize financial performance and improve member experience for more than 60 health plans nationally through a range of payment and revenue integrity solutions.

“We’re pleased to be counted among the region’s success stories,” said Paul Vosters, president. “Healthcare continues to be a dynamic market space, and we continue to experience strong demand for our solutions.” Solutions include Coordination of Benefits, Eligibility, MSP Validation, Subrogation, and Payment Integrity Consulting, all powered by a data-driven technology platform, advanced analytics, and deep healthcare expertise.

LaunchPoint earned a ranking of #29 on the 2017 Fast 50 list, having grown 385% over the last five years. The company is one of three healthcare firms on Crain’s annual survey of economic growth engines in the Chicago area.

About LaunchPoint

LaunchPoint is the parent company of Discovery Health Partners and Ajilitee, which together deliver solutions, consulting, and analytics that solve the business challenges healthcare clients face as they try to maximize financial performance and improve the member experience. We offer a unique combination of deep healthcare expertise and analytics-powered technology solutions to help our clients improve operational efficiency, achieve financial integrity, and generate measurable results. More information is available at http://www.launchpointcorporation.com.