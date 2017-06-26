Cloud Filter for Chrome from Smoothwall “Smoothwall has really taken the time to get the input of districts that will use this product to provide a better solution for their customers,” -- Monica Chartier of the School District of Florence in Florence, Wisconsin.

Today’s digital learning environment requires students to stay connected beyond the walls of the classroom. To protect students as they use school-issued devices to access the internet off campus, Smoothwall, a world-class provider of internet security and content filtering solutions, announces a new cloud-based, remote filtering tool for the Chrome browser.

Cloud Filter for Chrome enables districts to provide a customizable level of URL filtering on devices using the Chrome browsers when those devices are off-site and no longer connected to the school network. Providing a seamless experience, devices will switch automatically from on-premises filtering to cloud-based filtering once students leave the network.

“Cloud-based filtering caters to the needs of the modern, connected school by eliminating boundaries that affect where and how students learn,” said Terry Heath, CEO of Smoothwall. “It’s vital to provide students with the appropriate resources and protection at home and at school.”

Development of the Cloud Filter for Chrome is a direct result of feedback received from K-12 districts across the U.S., including the School District of Florence County located in Florence, Wisconsin.

“Smoothwall has really taken the time to get the input of districts that will use this product to provide a better solution for their customers,” said Monica Chartier, information technology technician at the district. “Having a way to filter Chromebooks using the same extension both on and off campus will be very beneficial and time saving.”

Designed to complement robust on-premise devices from any provider, the Smoothwall Cloud Filter for Chrome is easy to use and can be deployed in minutes. Early iterations of the product will include filtering by level, a simple way to scale filtering stringency to preferred levels and a simplified reporting module, to heed of problems early.

The Cloud Filter for Chrome will be fully available in August 2017. To learn more about the cloud-based, remote filtering tool, visit Smoothwall at ISTE booth #2340 or https://us.smoothwall.com/cloud-filter-for-chrome/.

About Smoothwall

Since 2001, Smoothwall has provided a content-aware web filtering solution that delivers real-time, content-aware analysis without relying on URL lists or curtailing the user experience. By allowing filtering, monitoring and reporting on actual web content, Smoothwall keeps students and staff using The Web You Want. For more information please visit our website at http://www.smoothwall.com.