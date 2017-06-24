Sloth Conservation Volunteering Project In Costa Rica Sloths have grown so popular over the years and they are an endangered species, so we wanted to help people fulfil their conservation dreams.

The Great Projects is excited to announce the launch of its very first sloth volunteering project located in Costa Rica on Friday 23rd June 2017.

Located deep within the emerald terrain of the dense rainforest of Costa Rica, the Sloth Conservation And Wildlife Experience provides people with the opportunity to volunteer abroad and aid in the conservation of sloths and countless other species of wildlife all whilst protecting the habitat of this huge variety of wildlife.

The Great Projects is a local travel company based in Hertfordshire, in the United Kingdom who send volunteers abroad to 5 wildlife rich continents to work with endangered animals and help create a future for the world’s most in need species. What started with The Great Orangutan project in Malaysian Borneo, The Great Projects has now expanded is proud to offer 35 different volunteering projects with this once in a lifetime experience now added to the roster of these amazing conservation programs for volunteers to explore.

This eye-opening project was founded by two young girls with a passion for protecting the environment, and will educate individuals on the plight of vulnerable wildlife and the detrimental effect that human activity is having on their habitats. Volunteers will help to rehabilitate rescued animals from the pet trade, poachers who have killed their mothers or other threats that loom over their survival by providing enrichment and stimulating activities that encourage natural behaviours within the animals. The long term goal is to reintroduce as many endangered species as possible back into their natural environment, within which the hope is that they learn to live independently with the help of generous volunteers and the workers at the project sites.

Examples of the vulnerable wildlife that resides at the sanctuary include; the iconic two toed sloth, various species of monkey and exotic birds, anteaters and more. Volunteers will work closely with these animals in the middle of the rainforest, and aid reforestation efforts in the country by helping to plant trees. They will gain invaluable life experience and skills that can be added as an impressive feature to CVs and more!

Michael Starbuck, the managing director of The Great Projects says; “Sloths have grown so popular over the years and they are an endangered species, so we wanted to help people fulfil their conservation dreams, whilst protecting the environment. What stood out to me about this project was that they release the sloths and other wildlife back into the wild where they belong, and this was the first sloth related project I found that did that; which is something that is crucial to the ethos of The Great Projects.”

Volunteer Coordinator for the in-country team, Michelle Peralata, is friendly and very relatable for visiting volunteers as she began her conservation journey as one herself; “I first came here as a volunteer. I was meant to stay here for three months but I just fell in love so I ended up staying. They offered for me to stay as the volunteer coordinator and it seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

The project will be launching with an exclusive 10% off introductory offer. The Sloth Conservation And Wildlife Experience is open 365 days a year.

Watch The Project Video Here

--ENDS--