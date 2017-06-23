Using industry-first resume-parsing technology, Wand VMS empowers self-sourcing by automatically matching and suggesting self-sourced candidates to managers based on a proprietary algorithm.

PRO Unlimited, a global innovator of contingent workforce management software and services, announced today that it has been recognized as a Gold Winner in the prestigious CEO World Awards® in the “Products, Upgrades and Innovation of the Year – 500-2,499” category. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO case studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world.

Specifically, PRO’s Wand Vendor Management System (VMS) was recognized for its industry-leading capabilities and innovations, including:



Omni-Channel Native Mobile Platform: A pioneer in the VMS and Managed Service Provider (MSP) space, Wand is the only global VMS that offers users robust functionality and seamless access across Web, tablet, smartphone and wearable devices.

Talent Network Module: Using industry-first resume-parsing technology, Wand empowers self-sourcing by automatically matching and suggesting self-sourced candidates to managers based on a powerful, proprietary algorithm.

Consumerized User Experience: Drawing on its consumer and tech background, PRO’s Silicon Valley-based design and dev team created Wand with a clean, intuitive, interactive interface unparalleled in the contingent workforce management industry.

Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations for the CEO World Awards, including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, June 26, 2017 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner.

About PRO Unlimited

PRO Unlimited, through its purely vendor-neutral Managed Services Program (MSP) and Vendor Management Software (VMS) solutions, helps organizations address the costs, risks, and quality issues associated with managing a contingent workforce. A pioneer and innovator in the VMS and MSP space, PRO offers solutions for e-procurement and management of contingent labor, 1099/co-employment risk management, and third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent.

Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/PROUnlimited

https://twitter.com/WandVMS

https://www.facebook.com/PROUnlimited

http://www.linkedin.com/company/pro-unlimited