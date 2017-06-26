ClearObject We’re pleased to provide this financing to ClearObject as they continue to gain traction and set themselves apart as an innovator in the fast-emerging IoT market, said Dennis Grunt, Managing Director at Silicon Valley Bank Past News Releases RSS ClearObject Named to CRN’s 2017...

ClearObject, an Internet of Things (IoT) Systems Innovator, announced today it has received a multi-million dollar line of credit from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank of the world’s most innovative companies and investors, to help support continued growth initiatives.

ClearObject has achieved 50% year over year recurring revenue growth and doubled employee headcount over two years by having the foresight to capitalize upon the fast-emerging IoT market while continuing to be a leader in providing cloud services to some of the world’s biggest and most well-known brands.

“Attaining significant business milestones enabled ClearObject to attract the interest of Silicon Valley Bank,” said Mike Reffeitt, Chief Business Officer of ClearObject. “We are pleased to forge this key partnership which will allow us to strengthen our financial position and mature as a growth-stage company helping the world’s best companies connect their bold ideas to the Internet of Things.”

“We’re pleased to provide this financing to ClearObject as they continue to gain traction and set themselves apart as an innovator in the fast-emerging IoT market,” said Dennis Grunt, Managing Director at Silicon Valley Bank. “As their financial partner, our aim is to provide solutions that will support ClearObject’s team and give them the tools they need to continue to fuel their growth.”

The news comes less than a month after it was announced ClearObject had been named to the 2017 Solution Provider 500 list, CRN’s annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

About ClearObject

ClearObject is an IoT Systems Innovator helping the world’s best companies connect their bold ideas to the Internet of Things. We bring our years of experience, our team of experts and our coalition of leading partners together to make your IoT solutions a reality.

About Silicon Valley Bank

For more than 30 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com.

