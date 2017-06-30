GiftLogic recently completed testing and certifying a smaller cash drawer, the M-S Cash Drawer EP-1313, for use with GiftLogic Point of Sale software. This small cash drawer measures just 13 inches by 13 inches making it perfect for use with laptops and Windows-based tablets.

According to a representative from GiftLogic, "As retailers become more concerned with a small footprint to the transaction counter, we have to meet the need with great products like the EP-1313."

The EP-1313 comes wired to work with POS systems like GiftLogic and a receipt printer. It's made of all steel construction, a painted front, and a 3-function center key-lock. Inside, it has a removable ABS plastic money tray insert with 5 bill sections and 8 coin sections. An optional 4 bill, 5 coin money tray insert is also available. It also has one media slot and a bottom exit detachable cable.

With its small footprint and GiftLogic’s certification, the M-S Cash Drawer EP-1313 is a great choice for small checkout areas, sidewalk sales, festivals, trade shows, and other venues where space is limited. Since it works beautifully with GiftLogic POS, it can be used with a laptop or Windows-based tablet running GiftLogic for a complete, and portable, checkout solution.

About GiftLogic

GiftLogic Point of Sale software helps small and mid-sized merchants run their businesses more efficiently, more profitably, and with the latest tools designed to serve their customers well. The retail software brings features such as credit card processing, inventory management, volume discounts, gift receipts, and layaways to the independent retailer.