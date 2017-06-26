Two new members were elected to the University City Science Center’s Board of Directors at its annual Shareholders Meeting on June 9, 2017: Jeremy Nowak, President, J Nowak Strategy and Michele Masucci, Ph.D., Vice President for Research Administration at Temple University. The Science Center also announced the election of Glen N. Gaulton and Kenneth L. Kring, and re-election of David P. Holveck and Richard P. Jaffe, as Directors Emeriti.

Masucci, Nowak, Gaulton, Kring, Holveck and Jaffe join the following current and emeritus members of the Science Center Board:



Dario C. Altieri, M.D., President and CEO, The Wistar Institute

Maxine Ballen, Director Emerita, University City Science Center

Kerry R. Benson, Chief Information Officer, The PFM Group

M. Brian Blake, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Provost, Drexel University

Kenneth J. Blank, Ph.D., Senior Vice President for Health Sciences, Rowan University

Dawn A. Bonnell, Ph.D., Vice Provost for Research, University of Pennsylvania

Craig R. Carnaroli (Chairman of the Board), Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania

Christopher Cashman, Chairman and CEO, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ernest Dianastasis, CEO, The Precisionists, Inc.

Michael A. DiPiano, Managing General Partner, New Spring Capital

Jane H. Hollingsworth, Managing Partner, Militia Hill Ventures and Chief Executive Officer, Immunome Inc.

Osagie O. Imasogie, Senior Managing Partner and Founder, Phoenix IP Ventures

J. Larry Jameson, M.D., Ph.D., Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, and Dean of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Russel E. Kaufman, M.D., Executive-in-Residence, Pappas Capital; Director Emeritus, University City Science Center

David R. King, Senior Advisor, Atonarp, Inc.

Stephen K. Klasko, M.D., MBA, President and CEO, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health System

Carl Kopfinger, TD Bank Community Capital Group - Senior Vice President & Managing Director, TD Bank, N.A.

Keith Leaphart, D.O., MBA, Founder, Wallsome

William J. Marrazzo, President and Chief Executive Officer, WHYY, Inc.

Keith A. Orris, Senior Vice President for Corporate Relations and Economic Development, Drexel University

Kathleen M. Shay, Esq., Partner, Duane Morris LLP

Stephen Spinelli, Jr., Ph.D., President, Philadelphia University

Thomas J. Todorow, Executive Vice President for Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Richard W. Vague, Managing Partner, Gabriel Investments

Tara L. Weiner, Science Center Director

Stephen T. Zarrilli, President and CEO, Safeguard Scientifics

Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., MBA, President and CEO, University City Science Center

About the Science Center

Located in the heart of uCity Square, the University City Science Center is a dynamic hub for innovation, and entrepreneurship and technology development in the Greater Philadelphia region. Founded in 1963 as the nation’s first urban research park, it provides business incubation, programming, lab and office facilities, and support services for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and growing and established companies. Graduate firms and current residents of the Science Center’s business incubator support one out of every 100 jobs in Greater Philadelphia and drive $12.9 billion in economic activity in the region annually. For more information about the Science Center, go to http://www.sciencecenter.org or view our 2016 Annual Review at UCSCReview.org