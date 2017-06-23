Popular online cat magazine Katzenworld has once again published an entry in their series of cat health and advice.

With the hotter months of the year approaching they've sourced information from one of the UK cat charities, Cats Protection to help them put together an informational advice post for cat guardians.

The top tips in the guide look at important details such as providing sufficient water but also at less thought about necessities such as shade for those cats that live outdoors.

Many cat guardians may also forget how quick a car can heat up even while parked in the shade and forget to take a cat in their carrier with them while leaving the vehicle unattended.

Additionally the video that was kindly provided by the Cats Protection looks at sunburn risks for cats that many cat guardians may not think about as they believe their cats to be protected by their fur.

For the full post and all tips check out the full guide: How to keep your cat cool in Summer

