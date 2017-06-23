As one of the fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts according to the BBJ’s recent Fast50 awards, WordStream is always looking for dedicated, hard-working people to join the team.

WordStream, Inc., a provider of online marketing software and services, was honored as one of Boston’s top 20 best places to work by the Boston Business Journal for the third year in a row. Winners were announced on June 22 at Symphony Hall in Boston at the 15th annual Best Places to Work event.

Employees praised WordStream’s flexible hours, unlimited vacation time, friendly work environment, and office perks—such as foosball and ping-pong tables, free snacks and cold brew on tap, comfortable employee lounges and fun social events—as some of the many reasons they love working at WordStream.

“We’re thrilled to be named one of Boston’s best places to work for the third time!” said Ralph Folz, CEO of WordStream. “Our employees are the heart of WordStream—as we continue to grow, our top priority is making sure they love coming to work every day. I’m proud to work with such smart and passionate people.”

WordStream’s commitment to providing a fun, challenging, and rewarding work atmosphere helped them claim the ranking of number 20 among this year's Best Places to Work in Boston. With just over 200 employees, WordStream was selected to compete in the medium-size business category. Other companies in the category include Beacon Hill Staffing, Charles River Analytics, and Salsify.

The Boston Business Journal judged businesses in the competition based on employee responses to questions focusing on a range of factors, such as their pride in the company, support and recognition of achievement, and relationships with co-workers and supervisors. The results were analyzed and scored in partnership with Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of employee engagement analysis tools.

As one of the fastest-growing companies in Massachusetts according to the BBJ’s recent Fast50 awards, WordStream is always looking for dedicated, hard-working people to join the team. To view currently available career opportunities, visit http://www.wordstream.com/jobs.