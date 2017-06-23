Smart Collar for Dogs, Cats Receives Approval for Sales in Israel

PetPace, the provider of an innovative smart collar for remote continuous monitoring and analysis of pet vital signs and activity, announced Thursday, the availability of their products throughout Israel following the completion of the certification and safety requirements set by the Ministry of Communications.

PetPace products are now available for purchase in Israel through the company’s online store. PetPace smart collars are already successfully monitoring vital signs and saving the lives of dogs and cats across the EU, U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand. PetPace is being used by leading universities, veterinarians in both general and specialty practices, and pet owners at home.

PetPace received approval from Israel’s Ministry of Communication’s Superintendency of Spectrum Management and Frequency Licensing on June 12. Previously, the Israeli Defense Forces and Israeli universities were already using PetPace under a provisional license focusing on military working dogs.

“Our company was founded here in Israel and it is the hub for our global operations. We could not be more excited to begin offering our technology to pet owners and veterinary professionals in our community and throughout Israel,” said Avi Menkes, CEO of PetPace.

The PetPace Health Monitoring Solution gives pet owners and veterinarians the ability to remotely monitor and analyze a pet’s vital signs and activity directly from an internet-connected device. The smart collar system works for both dogs and cats, and uses an array of non-invasive sensors to continuously measure a pet’s temperature, pulse, respiration, activity levels, calories, positions and heart rate variability.

In addition to its health monitoring function, each PetPace device allows owners to remotely set and track activity and calories goals. The device is also equipped with an alert engine, to immediately notify a pet owner via smartphone when an irregularity is detected within a pet’s vital signs.

Health data recorded by the collar can also be shared with a pet’s primary care veterinarian, allowing them to better understand a pet’s overall health or receive notifications in an emergency.

