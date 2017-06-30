Katzenworld presents latest guide Caring For Your Cat’s Eyes

In this latest guide on Katzenworld a member of the Castle Vets Pet Healthcare Centre in Reading looks at a caring for cats eyes.

Cat’s eyes function in the same way as human eyes do and are made up of the same components including



Cornea, the transparent outer covering of the eye

Pupil, the circular membrane in the center of the eye that lets light from the environment enter the eye

Iris, the pigmented membrane that surrounds the pupil and contracts or expands to regulate the amount of light that can enter the eye

Lens, a transparent structure that adjusts its shape as needed to focus

Retina, a sensitive membrane that lines the interior surface of the eyeball. The retina receives the focused light impulses that have entered through the lens and then sends them to the brain,as visual information

Optic nerve, this sends signals to the brain

As for the content of the guide it's looking at common issues that can occur with cat's eyes and how to spot that something is wrong with them.

For the full content check out the guide titled Caring For Your Cat’s Eyes

