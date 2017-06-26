Pictured left to right: Charles E. Crutchfield, III M.D., Laschelle Jameson and David T.C Ellis. "We are pleased the Crutchfield Dermatology Foundation has been such a strong supporter of the High School of Recording Arts over the years." David T.C. Ellis

Crutchfield Dermatology was pleased to award Laschelle Jameson, with the Khalid Mahmud, M.D memorial scholarship from the Crutchfield Dermatology Foundation.

About Khalid Mahmud M.D. :

He was born in the village of Gujrat, Pakistan on May 25, 1938 and was a graduate of the King Edward Medical College in Lahore. He immigrated to the United States in 1964 to advance his medical career. With Board Certifications in Oncology, Hematology, Internal Medicine and Anti-Aging Medicine, Khalid spent his career in the pursuit of healing and good health. Some of Dr. Mahmud's most esteemed accomplishments include former Chief of Medicine and Medical Director of Oncology at North Memorial Medical Center in Minneapolis; first Medical Director of the North Memorial Cancer Center (Hubert H. Humphrey Cancer Center); former member Board of Directors, American Academy of Homecare Physicians, and one of its founding members; and former member Board of Directors, American Tele-medicine Association. He was also a member of the Board of Directors and one of the founders of the N.C. Little Memorial Hospice in Edina, MN, where he also spent his final days. Additionally, he was a published author and true entrepreneur, starting businesses in Home Healthcare (CareVan, Medysis), Home Telemedicine (American TeleCare) and Anti-Aging (Innovative Directions in Health). Dr. Mahmud was widely recognized as a visionary and innovator throughout his career.

"He started the businesses as a way to help people," said his wife of 38 years, Marilyn, of Hopkins. "He was always thinking of ways to help people. He wanted to be remembered as a man who did his job and did it right, and that is what he did."

“Laschelle received this award for her overall commitment to, recovery and improvement in the High School for Recording Arts program. She is a role model for her service to the community, participating in events on a regular basis. Her perseverance and hard work have paid off with improvement and success academically and in the High School for Recording Arts program.” said David TC Ellis, Executive Director of HSRA.

Over 200 community members, civic leaders, community members, sponsors, and supporters gathered for the Second Annual Gala, held Saturday, June 3rd. Guests enjoyed a buffet-style sit-down dinner and live musical performances by HSRA students. David "T.C." Ellis, the HSRA founder, explained, "We are particularly grateful to our sponsor, Crutchfield Dermatology."

Crutchfield Dermatology scholarships go to qualified students to lessen the burden of higher education. The scholarships can be used for supplies, books or tuition at licensed, accredited institutions of higher education (including trade schools) and are paid directly to the educational institution. For more information about the Crutchfield Dermatology scholarship program, please visit https://www.crutchfielddermatology.com/foundation

About Crutchfield Dermatology Foundation:

Crutchfield Dermatology's Foundation involvement in the community stems from Charles E. Crutchfield III MD and his passion as a mentor, teacher, and leader. The charitable branch of Crutchfield Dermatology was set up to encourage volunteer work and community enrichment, and the teaching and mentorship of physicians at all levels of training. The charitable branch provides scholarships and creates articles, educational presentations, online materials, and books. Major successes include support of a one-of-a-kind lectureship on ethnic skin at the University of Minnesota, and publishing and distributing a children’s book protecting skin from solar damage.

Crutchfield Dermatology is a key supporter of Camp Discovery, a summer camp for children with severe skin diseases. Dr. Crutchfield also has created and sustained a named lectureship at the University of Minnesota dedicated to ethnic skin. Through the foundations combined works he has been at the forefront of improving the health of Minnesotans, and particularly Minnesotans of color.

One of their premier events has been its annual 5K in Eagan, MN. This year they will be shifting gears and bringing attention to distracted driving, the impact of it and what can be done to help prevent it. Going into its sixth year, the Crutchfield Dermatology Foundation has been very successful, raising funds to benefit the American Academy of Dermatology’s Camp Discovery program. The date for this year’s Distracted Driving event will be Saturday, October 14th, 2017, at the Bloomington Center of Arts, in Bloomington, MN. For more details visit http://www.CrutchfieldDermatology.com