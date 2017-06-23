Philadelphia (PRWEB) June 23, 2017
21 Middle East and South Asia Leaders Selected as Eisenhower Fellows
Eisenhower Fellowships (EF) has selected 21 leaders from government, business and civil society in 11 countries across the Middle East and South Asia to embark on a six-week fellowship in the U.S. this fall, engaging in a transformative exchange of knowledge and ideas with the leading minds in their fields.
For the first time, Eisenhower Fellowships will host leaders from Myanmar in this program that brings together Fellows from regions integrally linked for centuries by trade, migration and exchange of scientific, mathematical, political and philosophical ideas. The Fellows will participate in EF’s fall program from October 1 to November 11, 2017.
With many countries in the Middle East and South Asia facing dramatic political, social and economic challenges, these Fellows are leaders in the innovation and social entrepreneurship vital to promoting sustainable development in their nations.
General Colin L. Powell, USA (Retired), chairman of Eisenhower Fellowships, said these mid-career leaders will help advance the mission of the premier 63-year-old international leadership program to enhance understanding and promote peaceful dialogue. “These outstanding leaders are committed to upholding Dwight Eisenhower’s vision of a more peaceful, prosperous and just world. They will join a global network of like-minded leaders working to bring positive change to their countries and their region,” said General Powell.
EF brings together innovative leaders from across geographies and sectors, visionaries who tackle big challenges to better the world around them. Since 1953, nearly 2,500 mid-career leaders from more than 100 countries have benefited from the unique, customized experience of an Eisenhower Fellowship.
Successful candidates for EF programs are exceptional leaders, around 32-45 years old, eager to advance their personal and professional growth. They commit to lifelong engagement with the organization and its more than 1,500 active Fellows around the world. Fellows apply what they learn from their peers and in their meetings with experts in their respective fields to maximize their potential and produce sustained impact through their fellowship experience and collaboration within the EF global network.
The 2017 Middle East and South Asia (MESA) Fellows include thought leaders in conflict resolution, health, education, women’s empowerment, communications, engineering, climate change, food manufacturing and public services.
George de Lama, president of Eisenhower Fellowships, noted that these Fellows will come to the U.S. at an uncertain time around the world when American engagement with the international community is more important than ever. “We are delighted to help connect this exceptional group of diverse, dynamic doers and to support the collaborations and partnerships they will form during their time here in the United States,” de Lama said.
The 2017 Middle East and South Asia Fellows are:
Rania Al-Mashat | Egypt
Advisor, International Monetary Fund
Walid Bakr | Egypt
Managing Director, The Abraaj Group
Sanjay Podder | India
Managing Director, Accenture Labs
Sanjay Sridhar | India
Regional Director, C40 Cities Climate
Leadership Group
Lara Ayoub | Jordan
Digital Director, AlMamlaka TV
Rama Kayyali | Jordan
Managing Partner, Little Thinking Minds
Reem Khouri | Jordan
Founder & CEO, Kaamen
Souraya Frem | Lebanon
President, CEO & Co-founder, CDLL
Christopher Chit Tun | Myanmar
Co-founder, Inclusive Myanmar Development Institute
Khin Lay | Myanmar
Director & Founder, Triangle Women’s Group
Seng Pan | Myanmar
Deputy Executive Director, Joint Ceasefire
Monitoring Committee
Wai Phyo | Myanmar
Managing Director, Yathar Cho Industry
Sammy Samuels | Myanmar
Managing Director & Founder, Myanmar
Shalom Travels
Zehra Farooq | Pakistan
Deputy Commissioner, Federal Board of
Revenue
Ahmad Jalal | Pakistan
CEO, The Aman Foundation
Sali Qatawi | Palestine
Director of Culture & Social Affairs, Ramallah
Municipality
Adel Boseli | Qatar
Head of Incubation, Qatar Business Incubation
Center
Shahd Attar | Saudi Arabia
Consumer Insights Section Manager, Saudi
Telecom Company
Fawaz Farooqui | Saudi Arabia
Advisor to the Minister, Ministry of Economy and Planning
Dulith Herath | Sri Lanka
Founder & Chairman, Kapruka
Nayana Mawilmada | Sri Lanka
Sector Head, Property Group, John Keells Holdings PLC
Eisenhower Fellowships identifies, empowers and connects innovative leaders through a transformative fellowship experience and lifelong engagement in a global network of dynamic change agents committed to creating a world more peaceful, prosperous and just.