21 Middle East and South Asia Leaders Selected as Eisenhower Fellows

Eisenhower Fellowships (EF) has selected 21 leaders from government, business and civil society in 11 countries across the Middle East and South Asia to embark on a six-week fellowship in the U.S. this fall, engaging in a transformative exchange of knowledge and ideas with the leading minds in their fields.

For the first time, Eisenhower Fellowships will host leaders from Myanmar in this program that brings together Fellows from regions integrally linked for centuries by trade, migration and exchange of scientific, mathematical, political and philosophical ideas. The Fellows will participate in EF’s fall program from October 1 to November 11, 2017.

With many countries in the Middle East and South Asia facing dramatic political, social and economic challenges, these Fellows are leaders in the innovation and social entrepreneurship vital to promoting sustainable development in their nations.

General Colin L. Powell, USA (Retired), chairman of Eisenhower Fellowships, said these mid-career leaders will help advance the mission of the premier 63-year-old international leadership program to enhance understanding and promote peaceful dialogue. “These outstanding leaders are committed to upholding Dwight Eisenhower’s vision of a more peaceful, prosperous and just world. They will join a global network of like-minded leaders working to bring positive change to their countries and their region,” said General Powell.

EF brings together innovative leaders from across geographies and sectors, visionaries who tackle big challenges to better the world around them. Since 1953, nearly 2,500 mid-career leaders from more than 100 countries have benefited from the unique, customized experience of an Eisenhower Fellowship.

Successful candidates for EF programs are exceptional leaders, around 32-45 years old, eager to advance their personal and professional growth. They commit to lifelong engagement with the organization and its more than 1,500 active Fellows around the world. Fellows apply what they learn from their peers and in their meetings with experts in their respective fields to maximize their potential and produce sustained impact through their fellowship experience and collaboration within the EF global network.

The 2017 Middle East and South Asia (MESA) Fellows include thought leaders in conflict resolution, health, education, women’s empowerment, communications, engineering, climate change, food manufacturing and public services.

George de Lama, president of Eisenhower Fellowships, noted that these Fellows will come to the U.S. at an uncertain time around the world when American engagement with the international community is more important than ever. “We are delighted to help connect this exceptional group of diverse, dynamic doers and to support the collaborations and partnerships they will form during their time here in the United States,” de Lama said.

The 2017 Middle East and South Asia Fellows are:

Rania Al-Mashat | Egypt

Advisor, International Monetary Fund

Walid Bakr | Egypt

Managing Director, The Abraaj Group

Sanjay Podder | India

Managing Director, Accenture Labs

Sanjay Sridhar | India

Regional Director, C40 Cities Climate

Leadership Group

Lara Ayoub | Jordan

Digital Director, AlMamlaka TV

Rama Kayyali | Jordan

Managing Partner, Little Thinking Minds

Reem Khouri | Jordan

Founder & CEO, Kaamen

Souraya Frem | Lebanon

President, CEO & Co-founder, CDLL

Christopher Chit Tun | Myanmar

Co-founder, Inclusive Myanmar Development Institute

Khin Lay | Myanmar

Director & Founder, Triangle Women’s Group

Seng Pan | Myanmar

Deputy Executive Director, Joint Ceasefire

Monitoring Committee

Wai Phyo | Myanmar

Managing Director, Yathar Cho Industry

Sammy Samuels | Myanmar

Managing Director & Founder, Myanmar

Shalom Travels

Zehra Farooq | Pakistan

Deputy Commissioner, Federal Board of

Revenue

Ahmad Jalal | Pakistan

CEO, The Aman Foundation

Sali Qatawi | Palestine

Director of Culture & Social Affairs, Ramallah

Municipality

Adel Boseli | Qatar

Head of Incubation, Qatar Business Incubation

Center

Shahd Attar | Saudi Arabia

Consumer Insights Section Manager, Saudi

Telecom Company

Fawaz Farooqui | Saudi Arabia

Advisor to the Minister, Ministry of Economy and Planning

Dulith Herath | Sri Lanka

Founder & Chairman, Kapruka

Nayana Mawilmada | Sri Lanka

Sector Head, Property Group, John Keells Holdings PLC

