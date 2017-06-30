April Rodgers, a mother of two and lifelong writer of short stories, has completed her new book “Lies”: a gripping and potent introduction to the “Black Orchid” series of tales about vampire sisters on a journey of self-discovery.

April asks, “What if you were born with the power to change life as we know it? What if, after a century and a half of believing your family are the only ones of its kind, you come to find an entire world exists right here under “normal” society? Would you do what it takes to fulfill a prophecy built around one soul dating back many millennium? What if that soul belonged to your mother?”

These are the questions the Sullivan sisters must face in lies, “The Black Orchids Book 1 Lies”. After searching for others of their kind for over a hundred and fifty years, Jorja, Rayne and Jade Sullivan come to find an entire world of supernatural beings hidden from “normal” society. When Jorja is abducted and taken to a hidden island to be experimented on to find out how her abilities can be duplicated, her daughters Rayne and Jade set out on a journey to save her finding themselves caught up in a magic they could never have imagined.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, April Rodgers’s potent tale is a fast-paced tale that will leave readers eager for the next volume in the “Black Orchid” series.

Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase“Lies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

