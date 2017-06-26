The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (The Centers), the largest orthopaedic group in the country, today announced the hiring of Richard Robinson as chief operating officer (COO). In this role, Robinson brings more than 20 years of diverse leadership and operations experience, with a proven track record of simplifying business processes and developing growth strategies to increase market share.

“We are excited to have Richard join our growing corporate team, and know his expertise will be invaluable as we move forward with bundled payments and consolidating our vast physical therapy presence under one brand,” said Dr. Nicholas Grosso, orthopaedic surgeon and president of The Centers. “Since launching in 2013, we have remained focused on empowering the private practice model to deliver the highest-quality personalized orthopaedic care. Today, we are proud to be the largest orthopaedic group in the country, and Richard will be instrumental in helping us explore new business opportunities and expand into underserved communities.”

Prior to joining The Centers, Robinson worked as region operations director for DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500 healthcare company, where he was responsible for managing nearly 80 outpatient dialysis centers generating $250 million in annual revenues. Past experience also includes serving as senior manager for Frito-Lay, Inc., where he led day-to-day sales operations for multi-state and multi-distribution locations in Maryland and Virginia, with combined annual sales exceeding $160 million.

“I’m thrilled to join such a dynamic healthcare organization that embraces an entrepreneurial spirt,” says Richard Robinson, COO of The Centers. “Thanks to the strong foundation that has been established, we are leading the charge for improving the delivery of orthopaedic care and enhancing the overall patient experience. I look forward to helping The Centers continue to thrive and positively impact healthcare.”

With more locations than any orthopaedic group in the nation, The Centers’ footprint spans 42 zip codes in five states – Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia and Pennsylvania. More than 170 physicians serve patients across 63 clinical locations and 39 physical therapy clinics. The Centers’ surgeons are affiliated with 36 hospitals and 35 ambulatory surgical centers in the region, specializing in nearly every orthopaedic discipline, including foot & ankle, hand & upper extremity, spine, pediatric orthopaedics, sports medicine, hip & knee, total joint replacement and more.

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (The Centers) is the premier provider of orthopaedic care in the Mid-Atlantic. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility and broader insurance options of the country’s largest orthopaedic network. Through empowering the private practice model, The Centers delivers the most efficient, compassionate and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho.com and follow The Centers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.