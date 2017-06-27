Our competitive advantage over other ISV’s is that our resellers & SI partners have complete autonomy and control to be responsive to their customers' unique software requests.

TCPOS North America Inc. today announces that it has completed the development and certifications that delivers an EMV solution for First Data, Desjardins, Chase Payment, and TSYS payment processors using wired and wireless Ingenico payment devices. Additionally, TCPOS is now certified for Revenue Quebec’s MEV/SRM fiscal processing as well as support for processing Starbucks gift cards for food service businesses.

With the TCPOS platform, the POS architecture provides functional and integration extensibility that is unmatched by any other POS solution provider in North America hospitality or retail markets. “TCPOS provides a POS platform and solution that allows our partners and customers to extend new and exisiting functionality, while ensuring that the base product is upgradeable with our onging releases,” says David Thomas, Managing Director, TCPOS North America.

Our competitive advantage over other ISV’s is that our resellers & SI partners have complete autonomy and control to be responsive to their customers' unique software requests and their business is protected by the value-added software plugin IP (Intelectual Property) they create. No longer will the reseller be handcuffed or charged large fees to meet their customer requirements. With TCPOS, they increase their shareholder value by building software assets.

About TCPOS North America Inc.

TCPOS North America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TCPOS SA, is a global provider of best of breed POS software solution to hospitality and retail businesses. With offices in US and Canada, TCPOS future-proof POS technology platform is designed for businesses that want autonomy and control over their go-to-market strategies. The only true POS solution on the market that addresses multiple industry segment and business formats in a single platform and database. A POS architecture that enables omni-channel and unified commerce retail strategies to be easily executed. More than 10,000 customers around the world trust TCPOS solutions with their extensible architecture and adaptable design philosophy. Since 2013, TCPOS SA is part of the Zucchetti Group.