Noela Akah, a Cameroon-born health care worker and lifelong writer currently living in Omaha, Nebraska, has completed her new book “Love Always”: a heartwarming compilation of poetry about love in all its splendor.

“When all else fails and nothing makes sense, love should be the common denominator and key to every decision we make. From birth to death, through love and fear, in spite of anger and shame, from learning how to trust ourselves again and letting others in and every other curveball that will certainly be thrown our way, only one emotion can and should be at the core of how we navigate through life, and that is love. Always.” -Noela Akah

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Noela Akah’s passionate verses resonate with any reader who has ever loved another.

Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase“Love Always” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

