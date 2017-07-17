Brain4Net’s product development strategy is aimed on building service-oriented and fully converged networks with bare-metal hardware, while implementing disaggregated control and service layers above. This strategy generates an important momentum for the networking industry by providing customers with the freedom of hardware choice without vendor lock-in and the ability to select the best fitting equipment option while supporting the same feature-set. Customers are now able to build their networks in a plug-and-play manner by using different switching systems as building blocks.

In pursuing this strategy, Brain4Net has developed B4N SwitchOS as part of the B4N Service Platform, the flagship product of Company. B4N SwitchOS is a lightweight multi-platform Network OS which delivers high-performance packet processing in virtualized environments as well as on hardware appliances, including ASICs, NPUs, and X86 platforms. The product is intended to introduce hardware abstraction by delivering the same user experience and feature-set, regardless of hardware assets installed in the network. B4N SwitchOS helps customers to enable feature-rich SDN networking by supporting the full set of OpenFlow 1.3.4 features, flexible pipelines and value-added features beyond the industry specifications.

To ensure compliance with industry standards, Brain4Net’s products are independently certified by a third-party certification partner. In particular, B4N SwitchOS was certified by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab, the certification laboratory of ONF. The lab is one of the most authoritative bodies in the SDN industry and has hosted both interop and testing events in various technologies for over 25 years.

OpenFlow Conformance testing program completion guarantees the highest level of product conformance with an OpenFlow specifications as well as the product readiness for commercial deployment. It ensures customer confidence in B4N SwitchOS’s ability to meet the functional requirements of OpenFlow-based Software Defined Networks.

Increased confidence of the product's performance and functionality through continual improvement and Brain4Net's attention to the importance of industry certification

Proven quality of B4N SwitchOS

Significantly reduced costs of deployment as product issues are found prior to production deployment.

“As a result of a concentrated effort by the Brain4Net R&D team and our partners from the UNH-IOL, B4N SwitchOS has become the world’s first OpenFlow switch for X86 systems by successfully passing more than 500 extensive tests in accordance to OpenFlow Conformance Testing Program!" said Oleg Schapov, CEO of Brain4Net. “The validated OpenFlow conformance guarantees that x86-based hardware appliances with installed Network OS by Brain4Net will meet the technical requirements of a OpenFlow-based network. By combining service-oriented and converged network building approaches, vendor-independent network architecture, third-party validated performance and standards conformance, Brain4Net solutions provide quantifiable advantages to our clients from both technical and financial sides.”

“I am very pleased to congratulate the entire Brain4net team on successfully completing the OpenFlow Conformance Testing challenge. The Brain4Net R&D team did an outstanding job while testing SDN conformance and interoperability,” said Timothy Winters, Senior Executive, Software and IP Networking at the UNH-IOL. “We are excited to add the B4N SDN switch to our test bed and advance our expertise in this new era of networking.”

