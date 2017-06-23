MCH Strategic Data Sizes the Market for Charter Schools in their Latest eBook

Share Article

MCH Strategic Data releases new eBook citing 2017-18 insights and growth trends for charter schools.

mchdata.com

MCH Strategic Data

Establishing relationships with key decision-makers and administrators and understanding what immediate needs they have will help shape product positioning and marketing value propositions.

(PRWEB)

MCH Strategic Data's newest eBook, Understanding Charter Schools, is geared toward helping sales and marketing professionals understand market size and growth potential for this segment of the K-12 industry. MCH's industry research highlights macro industry trends among public and for-profit charter schools while providing tips for outreach.

The eBook illustrates growth in enrollment trends, anticipated spending increases as well as most frequently asked for needs by charter school administrators. Over 3,000 administrators across the nation were surveyed for the book.

According to Angela Ridpath, VP Marketing for MCH Strategic Data, "The insights in this eBook support the premise that a one-size-fits-all marketing strategy will not work with this audience. Each charter school is built upon a specific charter. Understanding that charter and the expected student performance outcomes will be critical for marketing success." Ridpath also believes that establishing relationships with key decision-makers and administrators and understanding what immediate needs they have will help shape product positioning and marketing value propositions.

Download a free copy of the eBook.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Angela Ridpath
MCH Strategic Data
+1 (800) 776-6373
Email >

Angela Ridpath
MCH Strategic Data
800.776.6373
Email >
Visit website