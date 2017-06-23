MCH Strategic Data Establishing relationships with key decision-makers and administrators and understanding what immediate needs they have will help shape product positioning and marketing value propositions.

MCH Strategic Data's newest eBook, Understanding Charter Schools, is geared toward helping sales and marketing professionals understand market size and growth potential for this segment of the K-12 industry. MCH's industry research highlights macro industry trends among public and for-profit charter schools while providing tips for outreach.

The eBook illustrates growth in enrollment trends, anticipated spending increases as well as most frequently asked for needs by charter school administrators. Over 3,000 administrators across the nation were surveyed for the book.

According to Angela Ridpath, VP Marketing for MCH Strategic Data, "The insights in this eBook support the premise that a one-size-fits-all marketing strategy will not work with this audience. Each charter school is built upon a specific charter. Understanding that charter and the expected student performance outcomes will be critical for marketing success." Ridpath also believes that establishing relationships with key decision-makers and administrators and understanding what immediate needs they have will help shape product positioning and marketing value propositions.

Download a free copy of the eBook.