SourceLink, an industry-leading multichannel marketing firm and statement solutions provider, announces the hiring of Courtney Pannebaker as Corporate Marketing Coordinator. Pannebaker’s unique marketing background will bring a fresh perspective to SourceLink’s branding and online presence.

In the years prior to joining SourceLink, Pannebaker served as Ecommerce Manager for a hospitality development and management company with a national presence. In this role, she oversaw a variety of marketing initiatives, including digital and print marketing campaigns, marketing analytics, search marketing, online selling strategies, email campaigns, and social media management. Additionally, Pannebaker has close to 10 years prior experience in event management. Courtney possesses a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from the University of South Carolina with a focus in Meeting and Event Management.

Pannebaker has a demonstrated history in establishing and executing marketing strategies to successfully drive brand awareness, growth, and revenue. Pannebaker will be responsible for the management of trade events, sponsorships, webinars, press releases, search marketing, and social media strategies. Pannebaker joins SourceLink’s Corporate Marketing Team, and will work directly with SourceLink’s Corporate Marketing Director, Cathy Heckman.

“Courtney is an excellent addition to our team – she has a level of professionalism that will elevate our marketing and sales campaigns,” says Cathy Heckman, Corporate Marketing Director for SourceLink. “Her expertise in brand growth, especially focusing on increasing revenue, will be a perfect fit for this sales support position.”

About SourceLink

SourceLink, a top-five ranked Direct Marketing agency, creates results-driven communication solutions. Combining strengths in marketing analytics, data intelligence, technology and production expertise, SourceLink crafts and executes data-driven direct marketing and document outsourcing solutions. SourceLink’s analytic and communication solutions improve marketing ROI through greater relevance and increased response. On the production side, SourceLink solutions reduce costs through more efficient operations and postal optimization. SourceLink operates in four U.S. locations. For more information, visit http://www.sourcelink.com.