Patient Experience Policy Forum Announces Formal Launch

There may be no other time where the issues related to the healthcare experience are more relevant than today.

The Patient Experience Policy Forum (PXPF) announces its formal launch as a broad-based coalition committed to leading advocacy and action in giving a greater policy voice to those working to improve the patient and family experience in healthcare. The inaugural gathering of the forum will take place on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

The PXPF emerged from a series of conversations among a group of health care Chief Experience Officers, experience and executive leaders and patient and family advocates who recognized the growing imperative to influence and help shape policy on issues that directly affect the patient and family experience.

The launch event on September 19 will provide for the adoption of the PXPF charter and begin the work of the forum by immediately engaging participants in working groups around six key policy focus points that the PXPF looks to influence and act upon as it gets underway. The six proposed points of action include:



Advancing Patient and Family Partnerships

Elevating the Commitment to Value

Improving Patient-Centered Measurement and Reporting

Expanding Patient Education and Engagement

Enhancing Professional Education and Support

Reducing Health Disparities

“There may be no other time where the issues related to the healthcare experience are more relevant than today. With policy and proposals in play that will impact access, cost, quality and safety and that will ultimately influence all that shapes the experience of people in our healthcare system, this is a critical moment where we must elevate the focus on and action needed to address the human experience in healthcare,” said Jason A. Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President of The Beryl Institute. “The leaders who realized this need and envisioned the Patient Experience Policy Forum represent all that is right, good and possible in a healthcare system committed to those it serves.”

The PXPF developed with the interest and commitment of hundreds of individuals comprising healthcare professionals, leaders, patients, family members and caregivers. It in an independent coalition operated with the support of The Beryl Institute. It is guided by a steering team including:

Michael Bennick MD, Medical Director of Patient Experience, Yale-New Haven

Shari Berman, Co-Chair, Global Patient & Family Advisory Council, The Beryl Institute

Richard Evans, Senior Vice President & Chief Experience Officer, New York Presbyterian

Sara Laskey MD, Vice President & Chief Experience Officer, The MetroHealth System

Sheila Moroney, Senior Director and Patient Experience Officer, Hennepin County Medical Center

Dale Shaller, Principal, Shaller Consulting

Lisa Winstel, COO, Caregiver Action Network

Jason Wolf, President, The Beryl Institute

To learn more about the PXPF Inaugural meeting and register for the inaugural event you can visit http://www.pxpolicyforum.org.

###

About Patient Experience Policy Forum

The Patient Experience Policy Forum (PXPF) is a broad-based coalition committed to leading advocacy and action in giving a greater policy voice to those working to improve the patient and family experience in healthcare.

About The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice dedicated to improving the patient experience through collaboration and shared knowledge. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization’s culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.