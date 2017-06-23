The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is pleased to announce that MGM Resorts International has earned Four Green Globes® certifications for 26 retrofit building projects at various MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas properties. More than 45 million square feet of hotels, casinos, convention centers and resort campus spaces were retrofit to save energy and water, improve the indoor environment for guests and staff, reduce emissions and resource waste, and employ environmental management methods.

"This recognition from GBI is a great honor for MGM Resorts International," said Cindy Ortega, the company's senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "Achieving Green Globes certifications are the result of MGM’s efforts to build and maintain the most sustainable facilities possible. Designing and operating green buildings are a key part of our environmental sustainability strategy."

“GBI’s goal is to increase the adoption of green building best practices, and we are pleased that MGM Resorts International chose Green Globes to certify its properties,” GBI President Vicki Worden said. “The Four Green Globes certification is the highest assessment given by GBI; it documents MGM Resorts International’s leadership and commitment to environmental efficiency practices.”

Green Globes is based on a 1,000-point system covering seven areas of green building best practices. A third-party certified Green Globes Assessor evaluates every building based on practices specific to each building. A Four Green Globes certification is awarded to buildings that have achieved compliance with 85 percent or more of Green Globes criteria.

MGM Resorts International properties that received Four Green Globes include: the Bellagio Hotel, Casino and Convention Center; the Delano Las Vegas Hotel; the Mandalay Hotel, Casino, Convention Center and The Shoppes at Mandalay Place; the Excalibur Hotel and Casino; the Luxor Hotel, Casino and Tower; the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, MGM Garden Arena, MGM Grand Convention Center, the Mansion at MGM Grand, and the MGM Grand Campus; the Mirage Hotel and Casino, Convention Center and Villas; New York New York Hotel and Casino, Podium and Convention Center.

About the Green Building Initiative—The GBI is a nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Standards Developer dedicated to accelerating the adoption of green building best practices. Founded in 2004, the organization is the sole U.S. provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification programs. To learn more about opportunities to become involved in the GBI, contact info(at)thegbi(dot)org or visit the GBI website, http://www.thegbi.org.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is among the world’s leading entertainment companies. With national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an inspired array of restaurant and retail offerings, MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 15 of the most recognizable hospitality and resort brands throughout 27 locations. The company is expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, recently opening MGM National Harbor in Maryland and very soon, MGM Springfield in Massachusetts and MGM COTAI in Asia. The 77,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud to be recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at http://www.mgmresorts.com.