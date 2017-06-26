Cutter Associates, a leading provider of operations and technology research and expertise to the investment management industry, is pleased to announce the research topics for the second half of 2017. CutterResearch members voted for the topics that are of interest to their organization, and they are:



Automating Business Processes

This research explores how tools and technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Business Process Management (BPM), and Workflow Management are helping investment management firms to automate their business processes, and the different ways firms are using them or plan to use them.

Pitch Book and Client Presentation Systems

Sales, Marketing, and Operations staff at investment firms typically create many presentation decks, and they need to maintain them in a ready state for distribution to internal and external clients. At many firms, managing these files and their associated content requires manual processes. In this research, CutterResearch will examine systems that automate processes for creating presentations.

Reconciliation Solutions

Reconciliation is a critical component of trade processing and investment accounting, but investment managers can also use reconciliation for maintaining high quality and consistent data across different systems and data stores. In this research, CutterResearch will investigate the ways firms are managing reconciliation challenges and streamlining their reconciliation processes. They will also review solutions and services supporting reconciliation with counterparties and service providers.

The research will be presented at exclusive member-only meetings to be held in late October/ early November in New York, London, and Boston.

