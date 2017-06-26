Noël Perry Steps in as Truckstop.com Chief Economist

Noël Perry has joined the staff of Truckstop.com as the company’s chief economist.

Perry is a specialist in analyzing risks in the transportation market, and explaining the implications in the most transparent way to industry professionals. He joins the staff of Truckstop.com after spending years as an independent consultant in the transportation and logistics industry, which he will continue to do. He is a managing partner in FTR Association, the premier transportation forecasting firm in North America, and has 30 years in senior research positions at Schneider National, Cummins Engine Company, and CSX.

“We are truly fortunate to have Mr. Perry on our staff,” Truckstop.com Chief Executive Officer Paris Cole said. “His experience and extensive knowledge of economics, especially in the transportation industry, gives Truckstop.com an enhanced ability to help our clients be more successful.”

Perry focuses on the underlying fundamentals of transport demand, operations, and competition. He is the rare economist who specializes in transportation and logistics and has a uniquely broad perspective on the market, covering three models including trucking, rail, and barge, and the supplier sector. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree with honors from Harvard University.

A Vietnam war veteran, Perry is currently writing a logistical history of World War II and is a longtime member of the Society for American Baseball Research. In his spare time, he is a gardener, singer, and golfer. He and his wife, Ginny, currently reside in the historic iron mining town of Cornwall, PA.

