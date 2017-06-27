Biodex Releases the First Motorized Lift Assist and Walker in One

Biodex Mobility Assist reduces patient falls and risk to staff. “Not only does this product ensure safety of patient and clinician, it gives the patient a sense of independence—which is the greatest motivation you can offer.”

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. announces the release of the Mobility Assist, the first motorized lift assist and ambulation aid in one device. This assistive aid lifts patients safely from a seated to a standing position without staff support using the protection of a safety harness and motorized lift mechanics. The Mobility Assist is the latest in a line of Biodex products promoting safe patient handling.

The CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) recently cited manual lifting and moving of patients as the single greatest risk factor for overexertion injuries among healthcare workers. Currently eleven states have enacted Safe Patient Handling laws requiring programs to protect safety of both patient and healthcare provider.

The Biodex Mobility Assist helps to reduce fall-related injuries by providing not only walking assistance, but sit-to-standing support with no lifting required from therapists, nurses or caregivers.

How It Works:

Battery-powered lifts bring a patient from a seated to a standing position in a biomechanically correct motion while supporting and controlling the patient’s body weight. As the patient stands, their center of gravity is maintained. Once standing, the patient can use the support of the device to start walking.

“It’s so important to get elderly patients up and walking to avoid circulation problems and disuse atrophy,” says Ed Behan, Vice President of Market Development for Biodex. “Not only does this product ensure safety of patient and clinician, it gives the patient a sense of independence—which is the greatest motivation you can offer.”

To learn more about this product visit http://www.biodex.com/mobilityassist

About Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices for physical medicine, nuclear medicine, and molecular and medical imaging. It also provides balance assessment for concussion management as well as fall risk screening and conditioning programs. The Biodex commitment to innovative excellence spans more than 60 years. Our customer-driven support is why leading medical facilities around the globe call Biodex first. For more information, visit http://www.biodex.com.