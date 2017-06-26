Help Desk can reduce requests and streamline workflows to get issues resolved quicker and maximize the IT support team’s efficiency, said Nick Mirisis, vice president of marketing for Dude Solutions.

SchoolDude by Dude Solutions, the leading cloud-based provider of operations management solutions, today launched Help Desk, a new and innovative IT help desk management solution that simplifies the entire help desk process for K-12 and Higher Education institutions. SchoolDude made this announcement at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) 2017 Conference & Expo, which runs from June 25-28 in San Antonio, Texas.

Help Desk streamlines IT support communication between school staff or faculty and the IT department, enabling more efficient work order management and improved asset tracking. This includes automated routing of IT tickets to technicians based on their locations or skillsets.

“As school IT teams are typically understaffed and have limited resources, Help Desk can reduce requests and streamline workflows to get issues resolved quicker and maximize the IT support team’s efficiency,” said Nick Mirisis, vice president of marketing for Dude Solutions. “With a data-centric approach to tracking requests, labor and cost trends, our support team can help IT leaders use data and reporting tools to make the best long-term decisions for their organization.”

Solving the most common communication challenges for IT departments, Help Desk enables staff to submit support requests online via email or through a request submission portal. The solution provides automated email updates to requesters as tasks are started and resolved, offering improved communication and overall IT service.

With advanced data and reporting capabilities, Help Desk generates configurable reports and detailed, interactive dashboard graphs that can be used to justify budgets, make future IT decisions and analyze overall productivity.

Help Desk integrates seamlessly with SchoolDude’s TechnologyEssentials’ Insight and Mobile Device Management solutions, resulting in a comprehensive IT asset administration platform. This direct integration enables a collective view of the organization’s IT and mobile asset total cost of ownership, tying help desk tickets to assets for a powerful budget and forecasting tool.

Dude Solutions plans to offer Help Desk to additional markets in the future. For more information, please visit http://www.dudesolutions.com.

ABOUT DUDE SOLUTIONS

Dude Solutions, parent company of SchoolDude, FacilityDude and TheWorxHub, is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. The company combines innovative technology with operational insight to transform the places people learn, live, heal, work, and play. Today, more than 10,000 organizations are using Dude Solutions’ award-winning software for facilities, energy, safety, IT and a growing suite of related enterprise applications to increase efficiencies, improve service and save money. For more information, please visit http://www.dudesolutions.com.

