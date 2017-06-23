Who: Maurice Brown and Marc Cary’s Short Circuit with Special Guests

When: Saturday, June 24 at 7:30pm

Where: Marcus Garvey Park, Richard Rodgers Amphitheater

Admission: Free

More information: http://www.harlemartsfestival.com

Prodigy’s next public performance was slated to be at the Harlem Arts Festival on June 24th, alongside friend and Grammy Award-winning trumpeter, producer, and composer Maurice Brown and Marc Cary’s “Short Circuit” project. In a public statement, the Harlem Arts Festival organizers are holding the weekend in his honor, with the closing performance on Saturday being dedicated to his memory.

In response to Prodigy’s passing, the group’s organizer, Maurice Brown, has decided to make this project extra special. Brown has secured special guests, friends, and collaborators to create a unique celebration of Prodigy’s legacy including notable Record Producer and Prodigy’s Official DJ Ski Beatz, the entire Rhythm City Entertainment Hip Hop Dance Crew (known from Season 4 of MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew”), Rapper Jon-John Robinson, and others.

Mr. Brown stated, “Prodigy was a friend, mentor, and inspiration to me. It's because of him that I started writing and taking rapping seriously. He was a big supporter. I'm still in shock. I was just talking with him about our show at HAF and he was excited to be performing for the community.

I've been fortunate to have produced on several of Prodigy's albums. Watching this giant work in the studio was such a humbling experience.

His music will live in our hearts forever. Much love to my friend Prodigy and sending strength to his family and to his partner Havoc of Mobb Deep.”

The band will be following a series of performances and events taking place throughout the weekend at Marcus Garvey Park, which include performances, workshops, classes by celebrated artists such as acclaimed choreographer Stephanie Batten-Bland, Greg Tate’s Burnt Sugar Arkestra, The Allman Brothers Musical Director Scott Sharrard, DJ J.PERIOD, Stephanie McKay, and more. The park will be filled with more than 50 food, craft, artisan, and apparel vendors, include a kids corner, second stage, discussion area, and indoor performances and commissions of every discipline.

For more information and full schedule, please visit http://www.harlemartsfestival.com. More details can be found at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/06/prweb14424668.htm

###

About Harlem Arts Festival

Harlem Arts Festival is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization co -founded in 2010 by three young arts entrepreneurs living in Harlem. Now in its 6th season, HAF presents multi-disciplinary performances throughout the year in Harlem and New York City, culminating in an annual festival that takes place in Marcus Garvey Park at the Richard Rodgers amphitheater. HAF’s purpose is to provide resources, visibility, and career opportunities to artists; To increase participation and engagement in the arts by the Harlem community; and to continue Harlem’s artistic legacy of making art that preserves the history and develops the identity of Harlem.

In only a few short years, the Harlem Arts Festival has showcased more than 200 artists, garnered accolades from CBS News, ABC News, The New York Times, Time Out New York, and more, and has served more than 17,000 audience members. In 2015, Congressman Rangel proclaimed June 27th to be “Harlem Arts Festival Day” to recognize HAF’s contribution to the community.