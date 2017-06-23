Susan Heller, chair of the Global Trademarks and Brand Management Group at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is listed in Who’s Who Legal: Trademark Guide 2017. This recognition comes shortly after Heller received the “Best in Trademark Award” at the Euromoney Legal Media Group’s annual “Americas Women in Business Law Awards” ceremony earlier this month.

Heller is consistently recognized as having one of the preeminent international trademark practices in the country and for being a game-changer. When the stakes are high and critical brands are at risk, Fortune 500 companies, world champion athletes, high-net-worth individuals, A-list celebrities, and highly visible pre-IPO companies have turned to Heller for her strategic legal leadership and counsel, honed by her three decades of experience. At the forefront of the legal aspects of global strategic management and monetization of big name brands on a worldwide level, she is known for developing legal strategies for clients’ cutting-edge branding projects, most notably in "bet-the brand," high stakes trademark cases. Heller works directly with CEOs and other senior executives, in and out of corporate boardrooms. Her practice has spanned over 30 years across virtually every industry and in most jurisdictions throughout the world.

According to its website, Who’s Who Legal: Trademarks 2017 recognizes the leading private practice lawyers occupying prominent positions at the top of the market. Each recognized expert received expansive peer recommendations as well as from other market sources in regards to the high quality of their practices.

