HSMAI Foundation Emphasizing Innovative Knowledge Exchange in 2017

The Foundation of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is focusing on several impactful initiatives this year.

With the goal of developing knowledge and insights for the future to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue, the HSMAI Foundation’s 2017 initiatives include the following:



Releasing the 2016 Adrian Awards Case Study videos, highlighting honorees for Advertising “Best of Show,” Digital Marketing “Best of Show,” Public Relations “Best of Show,” and the winner of the Leader in Sustainable Tourism Award, presented by HSMAI and National Geographic Traveler.

Publication of Demystifying the Digital Marketplace: Spotlight on the Hospitality Industry, produced by Kalibri Labs through the AH&LA Consumer Innovation Forum.

Release of HSMAI Foundation Leadership Insights in conjunction with HSMAI Executive Roundtables, including the latest issue: HSMAI Foundation Leadership Insights: 2017 Chief Marketing Officers.

Thanks to the generous support of IHG, an HSMAI Foundation Platinum benefactor grant has been established for the HSMAI Student Leadership Scholarship Program for 2017, providing scholarships in the form of registration and travel stipends for HSMAI signature educational events including the HSMAI Adrian Awards, the Digital Marketing Strategy Conference, and the HSMAI Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) Americas.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Chair: John Fareed, CHME, ISHC, Managing Director, Horwath HTL

Immediate Past Chair: Vail Brown, SVP, Global Business Development & Marketing, STR

Treasurer: Christine Hight, Senior Director, Market Research, Hilton Worldwide

Secretary: Cathy Hartman, Vice President, Consumer Insights & Advisory Services, Marketing + Digital, Marriott International

BOARD MEMBERS

Douglas Abbott, Director, Sales Effectiveness, Worldwide Sales, Intercontinental Hotels Group

Dorothy Dowling, Chief Marketing Officer, Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Rick Garlick, Global Travel and Hospitality practice lead, J.D. Power

Amy Huff, Executive Director of Sales, Bellagio, MGM Resorts International

Dana McIntire, Senior Director, Market Research & Customer Insights, Wyndham Hotel Group

Mark Theis, Vice President of Sales Operations – Americas, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Elizabeth Randall Winkle, Chief Strategy Officer, STR

“I’m very proud of the knowledge and actionable insights the HSMAI Foundation brings to the hospitality industry each year,” said John Fareed, Chairman of the HSMAI Foundation. “We appreciate the generous assistance of our partners and sponsors, so that the HSMAI Foundation can develop resources, awards, and scholarships that support educational programming targeted to hospitality sales and marketing professionals.”

ABOUT HSMAI FOUNDATION

Established in 1983 to serve as the research and educational arm of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International, the HSMAI Foundation's mission is to develop knowledge and insights for the future to fuel sales, inspire marketing and optimize revenue. For more information on the HSMAI Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) organization, visit http://www.hsmaifoundation.org.