Califone Unveils CD360 for Improved Classroom Listening Activities

When teachers regularly incorporate 1:1 and differentiated instruction in the classroom, they need reliable technology to meet the needs of all learners. In the face of ongoing education technology transformations, CD players have remained a staple for K-12 listening activities. To improve the use of this established tool, Califone International, a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of audio equipment for use in education, announces the release of the CD360.

“With a flurry of new technology products on the market, schools still aren’t ready to lose the tried and true resources they have in place,” said Scott Evans, marketing manager for Califone. “Updating proven technology enables educators to make the most of effective content they already have access to.”

The CD360 is designed specifically for regular classroom use, using shatterproof ABS plastic for safety and durability. With a Maximum Volume Limiter, the player ensures students are listening to content at a safe and appropriate level. The CD player features skip and search functions, a directory button, anti-shock button and LCD display. The CD360 includes an 8200-HP digital stereo headphone and a one-year warranty.

“Califone recognizes that AV equipment is at the heart of curriculums for language learning programs and differentiated instruction,” said Doug Welles, Vice President, Specialty Businesses. “Our personal CD players have consistently been a popular item for schools, and the CD360 refreshes the way that students use the technology.”

The CD360 will soon be available for purchase through Califone and its dealers.

About Califone

Califone was founded in 1947 and continues to be a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of audiovisual products for use in education. The company’s products enable educators to incorporate rich audiovisual resources into lessons that help students build speaking and listening skills, critical to the English Language Arts portion of the Common Core State Standards. Califone offers a complete line of audio solutions, wireless systems and multimedia products for small, medium and large presentation needs, and serves millions of educators and students in the PreK through higher education school environments.