New apps, digital resources, and subscriptions abound in classrooms. Yet, district administrators are left with a limited picture of actual technology usage. CatchOn is addressing this disconnect by introducing its proprietary iOS solution, which provides the first-ever visibility into native app usage. CatchOn is now the only all-inclusive tool that provides real-time evidence to help administrators hone their classroom technology without interrupting teaching and learning.

“The addition of iOS means district leaders can use CatchOn to see 100 percent of activity on 100 percent of devices at their schools,” said Jena Draper, CEO of CatchOn Inc. “They can finally answer, with confidence, ‘Is our technology being used?’ and ‘What are students and teachers doing with the technology?’”

Launched in September 2016, CatchOn is an administrative tool that collects real-time data on every device type and all app, software and website activity. The tool provides granular evidence on what’s happening digitally in classrooms, enabling district leaders to make data-rich decisions about app use, implementation fidelity, cost and ROI. In addition to iOS, current operability includes Mac OS, Windows Surface, Android and Chromebook.

In the first half of 2017, districts with a combined enrollment of more than 1 million students implemented CatchOn to optimize their digital resource budgets. One of those districts is Gurnee School District 56, a PreK-8 district in Illinois. Administrators there have already successfully used CatchOn’s iOS tool.

“The beauty of CatchOn is that it’s platform neutral,” said Phil Hintz, Director of Technology for Gurnee School District 56. “No matter what operating system, we can see which apps are being used and can decide how they affect students, classrooms and grade levels. It’s great to be able to use technology to analyze technology.”

