Social Media Summit – Construction Webcast and Survey

A webcast and survey regarding social media marketing usage and best practices in the construction industry is announced by the Construction Marketing Association (CMA). The Social Media Summit - Construction Webcast is scheduled for Thursday September 21, 2017 (1 pm CST), and is free to both CMA members and non-members.

The webcast will feature panelist Amber Proctor, Ditch Witch Sr. Marketing Communications Manager, and Steve Roop, Director of Interactive at the Littlefield Agency. CMA Chairman Neil Brown will share the results of the national survey on social media marketing in construction.

A national survey will identify social media practices for Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) firms, along with construction brands of all types and sizes, and ultimately the effectiveness of different social media approaches.

“Social media is now a primary marketing strategy for all types of brands in the AEC industry," states CMA Chairman Neil M. Brown. "Our national survey and webcast panelists will provide insight into social media usage and best practices."

To register for the free Social Media Summit - Construction Webcast,

link to: http://www.constructionmarketingassociation.org/CMI_Events.cfm.

To take the Social Media in Construction - Survey, link to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Social-Media-Construction-AEC

ABOUT CMA

The Construction Marketing Association (CMA) provides professional development and training, resources and information, networking and recognition to marketers in the construction industry. CMA sponsors the annual Construction Marketing STAR Awards, and the Certified Construction Marketing Professional (CCMP) program. Full information on the association is available on the website at http://www.ConstructionMarketingAssociation.org. The site links to the award-winning Construction Marketing Blog with marketing news, resources and related content, and the association's Twitter, Facebook, Google+, YouTube and LinkedIn pages. Questions? Contact Neil Brown at 630-868-5061.

ABOUT Amber Proctor

A 17-year veteran of the Ditch Witch organization, Sr. Marketing Communications Manager Amber Proctor has played a major role in achieving "digital leadership" with in-depth social media strategies including an engaged Facebook base of over 225,000 Followers, and a YouTube channel that receives over 60,000 views a month. Other social channels implemented for Ditch Witch include Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, and even Snapchat. Beside social, Amber manages web and search for one of the most admired brands in the equipment category.

ABOUT Steve Roop

Steve Roop is Director of Interactive Strategy at Littlefield Advertising, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Steve brings enormous real-world digital experience to his role that includes helping move ESPN from a traditional TV brand to a powerhouse on the web. Other credits include developing and managing websites for big brands like the Breeders’ Cup and the LPGA. Since joining Littlefield, he’s been a key catalyst in web development, content management, and social media for multiple business brands, many of whom were first in their respective industries to implement digital and social channels.

ABOUT Neil M. Brown

Neil Brown is Chairman of the Construction Marketing Association, and CMO of Construction Marketing Advisors. Over more than 20 years, he has managed award-winning marketing for some of the most successful brands in the construction sector including Emerson Electric, USG and Bosch Tools. Prior to the agency-side, Brown was a brand manager at manufacturer IDEAL Industries, and later CMO of an architectural metals manufacturer. Neil is a frequent speaker, author and contributor to BtoB magazine, Advertising Age, Marketing News and the Construction Marketing Blog. He holds a BS–Marketing from Southern Illinois University, and an MBA from Northern Illinois University. In 2012, he published the book, Tools of the Trade: Modern Marketing for Construction Brands.