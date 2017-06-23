Gaia Announces Special Report Series: Unearthing Nazca

Gaia, a member-supported conscious media company, announced this week “Unearthing Nazca,” a new series of special reports exploring a rare archeological discovery of a possible anomalous humanoid mummy in Peru. In under three days the report has garnered over 17 million views on Gaia social channels, demonstrating the interest and curiosity around this discovery. Gaia will be publishing updates as new scientific evidence is available.

In the spring of 2017, Gaia filmmakers joined researchers and scientists just outside of Nazca, Peru to investigate an unearthed mummified body. Independent scientists and universities are currently analyzing findings, with initial examinations suggesting the possibility of material unlike anything found in the fossil record.

“We strive to present content that pushes us to the very edge of understanding; that’s where growth happens” said Jaymi Bauer, CMO of Gaia. “We are exploring a finding that could be one of the most important discoveries of our time. As the scientific analysis comes in we will report out the results. As we learn more, our members will learn more.”

Viewers are invited to join Gaia for an investigative journey and decide for themselves if this three-fingered mummy is evidence that a non-human species exists, or if this is a human with an intentional or developmental deformity. The “Unearthing Nazca Special Report” and “Update One” are currently available for free and “Update Two” is available to Gaia.com members, with more updates to come. For more information go to: http://www.gaia.com/Nazca.

“Unearthing Nazca” is a part of an 8,000 video library devoted to empowering the evolution of consciousness. Fueled by insatiable curiosity and a belief there is more to us than we think, Gaia will continue exploring this and many other discoveries that expand the awareness of our existence.

