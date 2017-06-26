“A business can only successfully grow as its people grow, and we’ve found that prioritizing the employee experience and their development opportunities is allowing us to find individual meaning in what we come to work to accomplish every day.”

BizLibrary, a leading provider of online employee training, has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Post-Dispatch. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

BizLibrary has continuously evolved as a business in the technology sector, but over the past 21 years, a strong sense of the company mission, vision and values have formed the foundation of their people-centric culture.

An important aspect of engaging employees is providing opportunities for development, and BizLibrary recognizes this as a key benefit for employers to offer. BizLibrary employees are able to take advantage of the new, energizing office space for coaching and collaborating, bolstering the skill development provided through their own online training platform.

“We’ve been diligent and fortunate in building a team of smart, curious and caring employees who work together to create a culture that values every person’s contributions and needs,” says Dean Pichee, President and Founder of BizLibrary. “A business can only successfully grow as its people grow, and we’ve found that prioritizing the employee experience and their development opportunities is allowing us to find individual meaning in what we come to work to accomplish every day.”

