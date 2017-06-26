TechXtend Signs Partnership Agreement with MOESC

"There is not another player in the market place that can deliver hardware, software, and services with the personal touch to the extent TechXtend can," added Christopher J. Rooney, Superintendent/CEO, MOESC

TechXtend, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), a leading IT solutions provider with a New Jersey focused K-12 division announced today an agreement with the Monmouth Ocean Educational Services Commission (MOESC). Under this agreement, TechXtend, will be the preferred technology partner for the commission and its members.

TechXtend, established in 2006 with headquarters in Monmouth County, has a K-12 department that focuses on educational-based areas including Security, STEM, Classroom and District Management, Client Computing, Staff Augmentation, Data Center Infrastructure and Backup and Disaster Recovery. Named by NJBIZ as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey in 2017, TechXtend’s educational division has experienced significant growth, and the MOESC Partnership will increase TechXtend’s exposure in the educational sector.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with MOESC and their members as their preferred technology reseller. We believe our portfolio, K-12 experience and desirable geographic location will enable us to meet the needs of the member districts. We also have an incredibly strong corporate culture, validated by recent industry acknowledgements, including being named the recipient of SmartCEO’s 2017 Future 50 Award. This award recognized New Jersey’s 50 fastest-growing mid-sized companies. Additionally, our CEO, Simon Nynens, was the recipient of the 2016 New Jersey SmartCEO Corporate Culture award. All these factors are reasons why we believe that TechXtend can successfully deliver on all of MOESC’S expectations,” stated Kevin Askew, Vice President and General Manager, TechXtend.

“We are thrilled to be working with one of the state’s premier technology groups. MOESC has many opportunities to partner with different vendors, but rarely does an opportunity of the caliber of a TechXtend present itself. The real benefit of this new relationship will be to the districts served statewide by MOESC. There is not another player in the market place that can deliver hardware, software, and services with the personal touch to the extent TechXtend can. The quality of solutions and the benefits of both organizations working collaboratively to stretch educational dollars will benefit numerous school districts across the state,” added Christopher J. Rooney, Superintendent/CEO, Monmouth Ocean Educational Services Commission.

About TechXtend

TechXtend is a leading value-added provider of software, systems and solutions for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions across the United States and Canada. TechXtend challenges the status quo in information technology by offering innovative technology solutions that are better, faster and extend customer’s budgets, while delivering increased return on investment. We uniquely understand the challenges of commercial and public-sector clients to continue to innovate and deliver more to students, teachers, department heads and employees in the field, and across large campuses and organizations. TechXtend is a member of the CRN Tech Elite 250 and the CRN SP500.

TechXtend is a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Wayside is a publicly traded company since 1995 (NASDAQ: WSTG). For additional information, please visit http://www.techxtend.com, or call 800.441.1511. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter (@TechXtend and @TechXtendEDU).

About Wayside Technology Group

Parent company, Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) was founded in 1982. It is an integrated and unified technology company providing products and solutions for corporate resellers, VARs, and developers as well as business, government and educational entities. The company offers technology products from software publishers and manufacturers including Bluebeam Software, ExaGrid Systems, Flexera Software, GFI, Hewlett Packard, Infragistics, Intel Software, Lenovo, Micro Focus Software, Microsoft, Samsung, SmartBear Software, SolarWinds, Sophos, StorageCraft Technology, Super Micro Computer Inc., TechSmith, Unitrends, Veeam Software and VMware.

About MOESC

The Monmouth Ocean Educational Services Commission (MOESC) is a public, non-profit agency which provides educational programs for school districts, students with special needs, parents and staff members of our member districts, and other Educational Services Commissions. Located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, we assist school districts administratively through cooperative purchasing programs; cooperative transportation, staff development and assisting in meeting federal grant compliance for both public and non-public schools. Additionally, we provide Child Study Team Services and After School Child Care. Founded in 1979 we offer programs and services geared to local school districts’ individual educational and administrative needs that are affordable and of high quality. We are governed by a board of directors elected by a representative assembly of one representative from each of our member districts.

