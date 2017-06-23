Zensar’s Hybrid IT and Cloud solutions help organizations reduce costs and increase agility while modernizing their infrastructure to better support business objectives.

Zensar Technologies, a leading provider of digital solutions, software and infrastructure services, announced today it has been included in Gartner report ‘Leverage References' Scores to Fine-Tune Your Selection of Hybrid Infrastructure and Cloud Migration Service Providers’ [G00294111] authored by Gartner analysts Claudio Da Rold, William Maurer, Gianluca Tramacere, David Edward Ackerman and DD Mishra.

According to Gartner*, “Sourcing executives involved in the selection of providers for the execution of data center modernization, consolidation and cloud migration as well as hybrid IT infrastructure management can now leverage the current experience of more than 300 global customers of data center outsourcing, infrastructure utility and hybrid IT infrastructure managed services (in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific) that are receiving services from more than 20 global leading service providers for traditional and cloud environments.”

Sandeep Kishore, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies stated, “Zensar’s Hybrid IT and Cloud solutions help organizations reduce costs and increase agility while modernizing their infrastructure to better support business objectives. We are proud of the reference scores reflected in this report and feel they are indicative of our commitment to driving the digital transformation needs of enterprises as we help them achieve Return on Digital® for their digital investments.”

Pinaki Kar, President and Head, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Business, Zensar Technologies said, “Enterprises worldwide continue to turn to Zensar for innovative, flexible delivery models for their hybrid infrastructure and cloud needs. Our services are driven by autonomics technology and transformational methodologies powered by The Vinci™, our integrated managed services platform, and built on the tenets of hyper automation, agile orchestration and ultra-efficiency.”

Ankit Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Infrastructure Management Services & Cloud Practice, Zensar Technologies added, “We feel this report is a great resource for organizations searching for a hybrid infrastructure service provider and we encourage them to view our scores including overall satisfaction, value for money, delivery model, flexibility and innovation.”

Zensar’s Hybrid Infrastructure Management Solutions provide significant cost reduction, faster issue resolution and visible productivity gain through our Next Generation IMS & Cloud services including Hybrid IT, Unified IT, Digital Workplace and Security and Compliance.

*Source: Gartner Inc. ‘Leverage References' Scores to Fine-Tune Your Selection of Hybrid Infrastructure and Cloud Migration Service Providers,’ Analysts Claudio Da Rold, William Maurer, Gianluca Tramacere, David Edward Ackerman and DD Mishra. Dec 7, 2016. (Number of respondents = 303. APAC = Asia/Pacific. EU = Europe. NA = North America. Note: Results derived from vendors' customer references for data center outsourcing (DCO) Magic Quadrants. This analysis is not intended as a strict statistical evaluation of the listed vendors. Rather, the data presented supports directional findings from vendor-provided customer references.)

About Zensar

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specialises in partnering with global organisations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by strong track-record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; assertion of commitment to client’s success, Zensar’s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enable its customers to achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help them surpass challenges around running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

